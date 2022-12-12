obVus Solutions Announces Opening of New Manufacturing Plant in Western New York

$4 Million Investment Brings Production from Overseas Back to U.S.

/EIN News/ -- VICTOR, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles-based wellness technology company obVus Solutions [pronounced “obvious”] has invested $4 million in the development of a new manufacturing facility located at 7275 State Route 96 in Victor, New York, a suburb of Rochester. The 18,000 square-foot facility, which was purchased in January 2022, will serve to reshore production back to the U.S. from China and is expected to create up to 25 to 50 new local jobs over the next few years.



“We’re excited to bring production back from overseas to the U.S.,” said Ken Rosenblood, founder and CEO of obVus Solutions. “With an investment of $4 million, this new location will allow obVus to better meet our customers’ needs by expanding local manufacturing capabilities, which will increase both the production quality and speed to market of our well-tech offerings while bringing jobs to the area. Shifting production back to the U.S. also allows us to offer a more sustainable product line. Eventually, we expect the bulk of obVus Solutions’ product line will be ‘Made in the USA’.”

This expansion follows a successful period of growth for obVus Solutions, which produces award-winning well-tech tools including the minder Laptop Tower Stand, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Keyboard, and minder app, a patented, award-winning app that uses real-time visual biofeedback to coach and condition basic healthy habits around posture, breathing and hydration while supporting any individual custom wellness plan.

Transitioning production to obVus Solutions’ new manufacturing plant in the U.S. from China will improve quality, increase production and speed delivery of the company’s “Work, Well, Everywhere” ecosystem. Coupled with new equipment expenditures and the implementation of new technologies, the new U.S. plant will serve as the manufacturing hub for obVus Solutions’ Q1 new well-tech product offerings: a custom “Stack” desk, a highly anticipated ultimate reinvention of the standard desk that promises to be a future flagship product; and a made-to-order office chair, known for its versatility in promoting multiple different sitting postures.

Global supply chain disruption is a major factor slowing production and driving prices higher around the globe, as demand for goods has outpaced capabilities and supply. obVus Solutions follows a number of major U.S. manufacturers that have made significant efforts to transition production back to the United States over the past several years.

About obVus Solutions

obVus Solutions (pronounced “obvious”) is a Los Angeles-based well-tech company that develops motivational and supportive products to coach and condition healthy habits. Its flagship patented app, minder, transforms the Apple AirPod Pro and Apple Watch into real-time biofeedback devices that coach posture, breathing and healthy habits. minder was awarded “Best App” in 2021 by the Webby Awards; and “Best Mobile Product” at the 11th Annual Media Excellence Awards. The obVus minder® Laptop Tower Stand, an ergonomically designed, height-adjustable stand that turns a laptop into sit/stand desk, was named “The Best Laptop Stand to Save Your Neck” by Wired magazine and a 2021 “Best Healthy Home Product” by Health Magazine. Pair the Laptop Tower Stand with the minder wireless, portable keyboard for a high-comfort, ergonomically correct work environment that supports wellness and drives productivity. Find them online at www.obvus.me and on Amazon. To learn more, visit www.obvus.me and follow on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter.

