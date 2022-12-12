Blender Bites New Smoothie Innovation Available in Canada’s Eastern Region of the World’s Largest Club Store Chain

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Ltd. (the “Company”, “Blender Bites” or “Blender”), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL4, WKN: A3DWAM), an award winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order from the Eastern Region Canadian club store division (the “Division”) of the World’s largest club store chain (the “Club Chain”) for a club size pack of Blender Bites’ latest superfood smoothie innovation, Daily Defen-CTM .



The Division’s order will see 52,000 units of the Company’s Daily Defen-CTM club size 1-step smoothie which is to be placed in warehouses in Ontario, Quebec and Canada’s Maritime provinces.

The Company believes Daily Defen-CTM will supplement its increasing revenue growth and further expand its brand recognition. Once the product hits shelves, this will mark the first time the Club Chain has launched a probiotic enhanced immune supporting smoothie.

Daily Defen-CTM contains a blend of organic fruits and s functional ingredients such as plant-based probiotics, camu camu, ginger, turmeric and a blend of 15 vitamins and minerals derived from organic whole foods. This immunity boosting smoothie is high in Vitamin A which naturally supports immune system function and high in Antioxidant Vitamins C and E. Probiotics are a natural way to enhance and support healthy digestion and balance gut microbes. Like all of Blender Bites’ 1-step smoothie pucks, the Company’s latest innovation is certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free, soy free and contains no added sugar

With the Club Chain’s vast distribution network and enormous consumer base, this opportunity places the Company in a strategic position to capitalize on a steadily growing global immune health beverage market with a projected value of $135 Billion USD by 20251; and also, Global functional beverage market which is growing at a CAGR of 7% is expected to reach $173.23 billion by the same year.

“I’m very excited to be launching our new immune supporting Daily Defen-C 1-step smoothie. I have always been a big believer in the nutritional power of superfoods which is why each of our formulations keeps functional ingredients top of mind. Launching our first smoothie with a potent dose of plant-based probiotics is a big step in the right direction for the brand and continues to build on our foundation of holistic yet delicious ingredients. I believe this flavour is going to be a huge hit with families looking to keep their children healthy through the next school year and the older population who are continuing to put their health as a top priority,” stated Chelsie Hodge, the Company’s CEO and Founder.

________________________

1 https://wellmune.com/a-guide-to-immune-health-beverage-market/#:~:text=The%20global%20immune%20health%20beverage,over%20the%20last%20several%20years





ABOUT BLENDER BITES

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned “easy smoothie” product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed internationally across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 900 stores, including Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA and Fresh Street.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blender Bites Limited

Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact Blender IR Team at:

Email – investors@blenderbites.com

Telephone – 1-888-997-2055

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.