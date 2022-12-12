Submit Release
REPEAT: Media Availability: The Ford Government is Doing Substantially Nothing to Address the Hospital Crisis

/EIN News/ -- Attn: Assignment Editor

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What:
Ontario Health Coalition leader Natalie Mehra will be available to respond to the Ford government’s denial and downplaying of the hospital crisis and failure to address it outside the Queen’s Park south facing main entrance on Monday December 12 at 10 am along with patients, leaders of community organizations and health care professionals.

The Ontario Health Coalition is holding protests and marches outside hospitals in major cities across Ontario on Monday at noon. There are events at the following locations:

  • Toronto – Outside the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre on 583 University Avenue
  • Waterloo – Outside Waterloo Public Square on 75 King Street South with a march to the Grand River Hospital in Kitchener
  • Windsor – At the corner of Tecumseh and Walker Road near Windsor Regional Hospital Metropolitan Campus

For more information: Natalie Mehra, Executive Director (416) 230-6402 (cell); Salah Shadir, Administration & Operations Manager (647) 648-5706 (cell)


