ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
/EIN News/ -- ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|05-Dec-22
|11,666
|€572.20
|€6,675,246.70
|06-Dec-22
|11,847
|€571.84
|€6,774,563.60
|07-Dec-22
|18,505
|€562.92
|€10,416,903.07
|08-Dec-22
|11,028
|€562.30
|€6,200,998.08
|09-Dec-22
|4,044
|€572.37
|€2,314,682.48
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
|Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771