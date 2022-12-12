ECG Monitoring Systems Market demand to peak in 2028 with Projected Industry Growth

ECG Monitoring Systems

An electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) records the electrical signal from the heart to check for different heart conditions

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECG Monitoring Systems Market Size Projections : The global ECG monitoring systems market is estimated to account for US$ 1,102.5 Mn in terms of value in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 1,847.2 Mn by the end of 2028.

The use of ECG monitoring tools including Holter monitors, stress ECGs, and resting ECGs enables the detection and reporting of irregular heartbeats. The most prevalent health issue, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is cardiovascular disease, which will cause 696,962 fatalities in the United States in 2020 due to its high mortality rate. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 17.9 million people die from cardiovascular illnesses each year, making them the top cause of mortality worldwide.Due to the rise in ECG tests performed on those who are at risk for cardiac disorders, this fuels the demand for ECG. Technology developments in ECG devices, an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders worldwide, and favourable government laws governing monitoring devices are some of the additional major reasons driving the expansion of the ECG market share. Additionally, the ageing population is anticipated to grow the ECG market.

The market is being driven by an increase in R&D activity for enhanced electrocardiograph device technology. Electrocardiograph design innovation and the creation of new products both help the market expand. For instance, the personal ECG device KardiaMobile 6L was introduced in India in 2020 by the American company AliveCor. Additionally, the launch of portable ECG systems and remote monitoring devices with a single lead is anticipated to propel market expansion.

Edition: 2022

List of Key players in the global ECG Monitoring Systems Market: GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Nihon Kohden, Schiller AG, Opto Circuits (India) Limited, Opto Circuits (India) Limited, Welch Allyn, Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd., OSI Systems, Lidco Group plc, Biotricity Inc., Bittium Corporation, St. Jude Medical Inc., VivaQuant, and Johnson & Johnson.

SWOT Analysis of Global ECG Monitoring Systems Market:

In addition to market share analysis of companies, in-depth profile, product/service, and business overview, the study focuses on revenue analysis, as well as SWOT analysis, to better correlate market competitiveness.

Information source and Research Methodology:

Our researchers compiled the study utilizing primary (surveys and interviews) and secondary (industry body databases, reliable paid sources, and trade magazines) data collection methods. The report contains a thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis. Growth trends, micro-and macroeconomic indicators, as well as legislation and government policies are all covered in the research.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global ECG Monitoring Systems Market, By Equipment Type:

ECG Monitoring Equipment

Holter Monitoring Systems

ECG Stress Testing Systems

Event Monitoring Systems

Global ECG Monitoring Systems Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

