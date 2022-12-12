Residential Battery Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Share, Growth, and Trends Forecast Analysis

Residential Battery Market to Escalate Progressively; Increasing Demand for Continuous Power Supply to Spur Opportunities, states Fortune Business Insights™

Market Driver :

Launch of New Residential Battery by Panasonic to Augment Growth

The introduction of innovative batteries by prominent companies can incite the development of the market. For instance, in September 2019, Panasonic released a new residential battery and improved solar panels. EverVolt features a modular design and is available in AC and DC coupled versions, offering a flexible solution optimized for homeowner’s energy needs and budgets. It is compatible with any solar system or inverter and can be tailored to a homeowner’s individual needs. Furthermore, the increasing demand for continuous power supply as backup power systems at residential locations is expected to enable speedy expansion of the market. The growing operational advantages of Li-ion batteries are expected to bolster the healthy growth of the market further. The growing adoption of renewable and low-cost lithium-ion batteries is likely to create opportunities for the market.



Covid-19 Impact:



The coronavirus incident has caused colossal loss to several industries across the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.





Regional Insights:





High Electricity Generation to Propel Market Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share globally due to the demand for continuous electricity supply. This has compelled many residential customers to install separate battery storage systems for power cuts. The heavy investments in solar electricity generation is expected to fuel demand for battery installations at residential locations.

The installation of these batteries by customers has resulted in customers having minimum outages and economical electricity rates, which can positively impact the market. Europe is expected to hold the maximum share owing to the demand for solar power installations in the residential sector.

The government's green energy targets and subsidies are expected to foster healthy growth of the market in leading nations such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, and Italy. North America is also expected to experience healthy growth in the market, owing to the growing emphasis on solar power and wind power.

Major Industry Developments of Residential Battery Market includes:

In February 2020, researchers at China’s Tianjin University examined and studied the continued growth of renewables in the global energy mix. This is inextricably linked to grid-level energy storage, which can smooth out the inherent intermittency of solar and wind generation. It ensures that the generated power is in the right place to meet demand and provide a range of other services to the grid.

Significant Players of the Residential Battery Market Include:

ABB

Amararaja Batteries Limited

Samsung SDI

Luminous Power Technologies(P) Ltd

LG Chem Power, Inc.

SMA Solar Technology AG

Siemens

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Murata

Ultralife Corporation

BYD Electronic ( International) Company Limited

EguanaTechnologies

Tesla

Panasonic North America.

Global Residential Battery Market Segmentation::



Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Porter’s Five Forces Analysis SWOT Analysis Technological Developments Value Chain Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on Residential Battery Market

Continued…





