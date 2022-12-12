Online Laundry Services Market to Top US$ 450 Billion by 2033; Now Clothes Management to Become Even Easier: Future Market Insights, Inc, Projects

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29% for online laundry services market during the forecast period. Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27% for online laundry services market during the forecast period 2023 -2033

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the global online laundry services industry to augment at a 30% CAGR from 2023 to 2033 and garnered a market value of US$ 31 Billion in 2023. By the end of the said assessment period, a valuation of US$ 450 Billion is expected for the market.



The online on-demand home services market for laundry includes firms who offer easy laundry cleaning services and operate in the digital marketplace, which mostly consists of applications and web portals.

Customers may easily obtain laundry or dry-cleaning services by utilising the app or online web portals. An on-demand laundry business permits doorstep pickup and delivery of garments by engaging delivery experts and collaborating with local laundry suppliers. The rising demand for clean and fragrance-based clothes has compelled customers to invest in these amenities.

Increasing penetration of internet-based devices and e-commerce operations, online services providing various facilities incorporating consumer convenience such as free pick and delivery services, increased availability of seed and venture capital funding, increased consciousness and command for eco-friendly laundry detergents, and promotion of a safe and healthy lifestyle among consumers are some of the important and significant aspects that are anticipated to boost the growth of the online laundry service market in the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing awareness about healthy and hygienic lifestyles, as well as rising usages of laundry product or service for enhancing fabric life and hygiene via washing and cleaning dirt, would all contribute to the expansion of the online laundry service market in the forecast timeline.

In addition, North America leads the online laundry service market due to a shifting consumer trend toward scented lifestyle, a growing number of health-conscious customers, and increased investment in the area for the development of new and improved products. The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to have the highest growth rate due to the area's growing customer base and the presence of numerous industry competitors.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

FMI projects the global online laundry services market to expand at a 30% value CAGR by 2033

The global online laundry services market is estimated at a market value of US$ 31 Billion

The global online laundry services market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 450 Billion

South Asia is expected to be the most lucrative market for online laundry services market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29% for online laundry services market during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27% for online laundry services market during the forecast period.

The laundry care segment expected to hold the largest market share for online laundry services in the forecast period 2023-2033.



“The residential sector will have the biggest revenue share in the online laundry service industry during the forecast period. Due to increased health concerns about personal hygiene and cleanliness, online laundry services for daily wear clothes, online washing services have been made feasible by a shift in customer preference toward professional cleaning. Furthermore, firms are establishing themselves in the industry to explore the unorganised sector,” says an analyst at FMI

Market Competition

Key players in the online laundry services market are DhobiLite, CLEANLY, Inc., FlyCleaners, Laundrapp Ltd, Zipjet Ltd, Rinse, Inc., Mulberrys Garment Care, Laundryheap Ltd., WASHMEN and IHATEIRONING.

Recent Developments:

In May 2022, Laundryheap, for example, announced its entire purchase of Laundrapp. Laundryheap has extended its regional operations across the United Kingdom with this purchase. The purchase is a testament to their model's versatility and the market's continuous need for high-quality, dependable on-demand washing services.

In March 2022, Mulberrys announced the establishment of a franchise in Florida expanding its geographical scope. Mulberrys was able to provide eco-friendly dry cleaning and laundry services in the region as a result of this development.

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Online Laundry Services market, presenting historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Service (Laundry Care, Dry Clean, Duvet Clean), Application (Residential, Commercial), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

