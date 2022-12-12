Drug Blister Packaging Market accounted for US$ 10.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 22.5 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.7% - By PMI

Drug Blister Packaging Market, By Type (Carded, Clamshell), By Technology (Thermoforming, Cold Forming), By Application (Capsules, Tablets and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

/EIN News/ -- Covina, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Packaging has become the essential component of supply chain for various industries which deals with manufacturing & transportation of products. Packaging has played an important role in marketing of new products and drug delivery system. Advanced and smart solutions of blister packaging has significantly revolutionized the packaging system in pharmaceutical sector. Due to rapid technological advancement medical industries has become the primary application area for blister packaging. Blister packaging is made up of polyvinyl chloride or polyethylene terephthalate. Blister packaging are used in toy products, electronic equipment, and pharmaceutical product. Blister machines are designed for cold and hot forming processes for conventional films like PVDC, PVC, PP, Aclar and Alu/Alu. Blister packaging are widely used in pharmaceutical industries as it provides protection from damage, moisture, contamination, and keep the drug safe. Blister packaging are also used in food & beverage, consumer goods, etc. Blister packaging are made up of rugged polymers like cyclic olefin polymers (COP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE), polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Blister packaging provides safety, and secure way in shipping medicines and other consumer items. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) has become the most popular material for creating blister packaging due to its less cost. Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC), is combined with polyvinyl chloride (PVC) sheets for creating blister packs with extra layer of protection from moisture. Cyclic olefin polymers (COP), is used commonly for making blister packs which holds medicines. Blister packaging comes in various size, shapes and strength. Blister packaging are water resistant and protect against UV light to keep the product fresh and safe. Rising prevalence of disease has given positive impact on blister packaging market growth.

The report “Drug Blister Packaging Market, By Type (Carded, Clamshell), By Technology (Thermoforming, Cold Forming), By Application (Capsules, Tablets and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Highlights:

In June 2022, SEA Vision and Marchesini Group has launched new blister serialization and aggregation technology to inspect, print, and pack serialized blisters. Newly launched product is strategic and has become the ideal choice for pharmaceutical manufacturer to expect future regulatory implementation and to provide added value to their packaging processes.

In April 2022, Jones Healthcare has unveiled the new sustainable blister pack ‘FlexRx One. Newly launched product is suitable for long term care pharmacies, retail packaging etc. Newly launched product is made with eco-friendly bio-PET material.





Analyst View:

The key factor driving the growth of the drug blister packaging market is rising prevalence of diseases, disposable income & rate of urbanization. Urbanization has given rise in unhealthy lifestyle, consumption of unhealthy food, alcohol intake, smoking which has led to cause of disease like heart disease, diabetes, etc. Another factor projected to assist the target market's expansion during the forecast period is due to environmental factors like climatic change zoonotic disease are increasing. Rapid economic development has given increase in westernization of lifestyle. However, water borne disease, food borne disease, zoonotic disease are increasing in urban areas due to improper housing conditions, slum areas, inadequate sanitation, etc. Use of drugs in treating disease, largest pharmaceutical manufacturing companies, high scale production of branded and generic drugs, rising investment in pharmaceutical R&D, is expected to give rise in drug blister packaging market over the forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Drug Blister Packaging Market, By Type (Carded, Clamshell), By Technology (Thermoforming, Cold Forming), By Application (Capsules, Tablets and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Market Insights from the report:

Drug Blister Packaging Market accounted for US$ 10.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 22.5 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.7%. The Drug Blister Packaging Market is segmented based on Type, Technology, Application and Region.

Based on Type, Drug Blister Packaging Market is segmented into Carded, Clamshell.

Based on Technology, Drug Blister Packaging Market is segmented into Thermoforming, Cold Forming.

Based on Application, Drug Blister Packaging Market is segmented into Capsules, Tablets and others.

By Region, the Drug Blister Packaging Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Drug Blister Packaging Market:

The prominent players operating in the Drug Blister Packaging Market includes, Honeywell International Inc., Amcor plc., Constantia Flexibles , Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Westrock Company, Winpak Ltd., Huhtamaki PPL Ltd., CCL Industries Corporation, UFlex Limited, KlocknerPentaplast Group and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Drug Blister Packaging Market, By Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Carded Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Clamshell Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Drug Blister Packaging Market, By Technology, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Thermoforming Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Cold Forming Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Drug Blister Packaging Market, By Application, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Capsules Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Tablets Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



