Biotechnology Market to Register Impressive Expansion of USD 10129.16 Billion with Excellent CAGR Of 29% by 2030
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the biotechnology market which was USD 1023.92 billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 10129.16 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Market Summary: -
Biotechnology is a technology that uses biological systems, living organisms, or parts of them to develop or create various products. Biotechnology has become simple due to technological advancements, as a growing number of key market players develop and launch new products to expand their market share. Furthermore, the emergence of COVID-19, which has increased demand for vaccine development, has fuelled the growth of the biotechnology market. As new technologies and software are developed in the healthcare sectors, tracking systems have evolved or become advanced in response to market demand.
The market is driven by strong government support through initiatives aimed atmodernizing the regulatory framework, improving approval processes and reimbursement policies, and standardizing clinical studies. The growing presence of personalized medicine and an increasing number of orphan drug formulations are opening new avenues for biotechnology applications and driving the influx of emerging and innovative biotechnology companies, further increasing market revenue.
Some of the major players operating in the biotechnology market are:
Abbott (U.S.)
Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)
Danaher (U.S.)
BD (U.S.)
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)
General Electric (U.S.)
bioMérieux SA (Frnace)
LONZA (Switzerland)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Hoefer, Inc. (U.S.)
PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.)
Merck KGaA (Germany)
Promega Corporation (U.S.)
Quality Biological (U.S.)
Siemens (Germany)
Bio-Techne (U.S.)
TAKARA HOLDINGS INC. (Japan)
Sysmex Corporation (Japan)
Tosoh Corporation (Japan)
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (U.S.)
Olympus Corporation (Japan)
Biotechnology Market Dynamics
Drivers
Innovations and advent of novel technologies
Growing advances in life sciences are providing numerous benefits associated with healthcare interventions and productivity by incorporating innovative technology. The development of innovative techniques and their implementation by firms has a positive impact on the biotech sector and is expected to spur significant market growth. Innovative technologies, such as 3D bioprinting, are being used in medicine. 3D bioprinting uses living cells to develop human body parts such as heart valves, cartilage, and skin. It has a high potential for developing drugs as well as tissues and organs such as the liver and heart using patient's body cells. The ability to create human cells and tissues will broaden the range of applications in medical research by providing precise models for study and analysis. These are the novel technologies which drive the market growth.
Increasing medical applications of fermentation technology
Fermentation technology advancements are increasingly being used in the production of monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic recombinant proteins and DNA, and anti-viral drugs, among other things. Aside from medications, fermentation technology is used to produce essential materials for the development of drug delivery vehicles, diagnostic kits, and medical devices. Furthermore, the increasing use of bioethanol due to environmental concerns to reduce reliance on synthetic or petroleum-derived counterparts will drive the biotechnology market.
Opportunities
Collaborations and partnerships
Collaborative efforts and partnerships aimed at developing and commercializing new therapeutic platforms and molecules are expected to drive market growth. For example, in January 2021, Novartis collaborated with Alnylam to investigate the application of the latter's siRNA technology for the development of targeted therapy for the restoration of liver function. Similarly, in September 2021, AstraZeneca and VaxEquity collaborated on developing and commercializing a self-amplifying RNA therapeutics platform to explore novel therapeutic programmes. Furthermore, rising biosimilar demand and precision medicine applications are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.
Restraints/Challenges
High Cost
The high cost of developing biotechnology reagents will undoubtedly limit market growth. Several market players make large investments in installing new and advanced machines to speed up the process, which raises the cost.
This biotechnology market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the biotechnology market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Recent Developments
In 2021, Thermo Fischer Scientific agreed to pay USD 17.4 billion to acquire clinical research organization Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD). This acquisition would help the company commercialize drug discoveries by investing more in drug development and expand its clinical research business.
In 2021, Amgen agreed to buy Rodeo Therapeutics Corporation (Rodeo). Rodeo is a biopharmaceutical company that develops small-molecule therapies to aid in the regeneration and repair of specific tissues. This acquisition will enable Amgen to offer innovative biopharmaceutical products and reclaim its market position.
Regional Analysis for Biotechnology Market:
APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Application
Bio-pharmacy
Bio-industrial
Bio-services
Bioinformatics
Bio-agriculture
Key takeaways from the Biotechnology Market report:
Detailed considerate of Biotechnology Market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities and major micro markets.
Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threat in the
In depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Biotechnology Market-leading players.
Biotechnology Market latest innovations and major procedures.
Favorable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Biotechnology Market for forthcoming years.
How the Report Aids Your Business Discretion?
This section of this Market report highlights some of the most relevant factors and growth enablers that collectively ensure a high-end growth spurt
The report unravels details on pronounced share assessments across both country-wise as well as region-based segments
A leading synopsis of market share analysis of dynamic players inclusive of high-end industry veterans
New player entry analysis and their scope of new business models
The report includes strategic recommendations for new business veterans as well as established players seeking novel growth avenues
A detailed consultation services based on historical as well as current timelines to ensure feasible forecast predictions
A thorough evaluation and detailed study of various segments as well as sub-segments across regional and country-specific developments
Details on market estimations, market size, dimensions
A review of market competitors, their high-end product and service portfolios, dynamic trends, as well as technological advances that portray high end growth in this Market
