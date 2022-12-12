Frozen Food Market to Reach US$383.3 Billion by 2028: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Novel Product Launches Pertaining to Packaging Materials for Frozen Food Market Products

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Frozen Food Market size is estimated to reach $383.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2023-2028. The surging impulse buys of frozen foods are set to drive the Frozen Food Market. The soaring evolution from the sale of frozen fruits & vegetables to frozen vegetable mixes, frozen desserts and bakery products is set to propel the growth of the Frozen Food Industry during the forecast period. Frozen food products may include frozen fruits & vegetables, frozen dairy products like frozen yogurt, frozen meat & seafood and more. Only good quality raw materials can create good quick-frozen vegetables. As per Impulse Buying Statistics on Brandongaille.com, up to 20% of the average household’s grocery bill is derived from items that were bought on impulse only. Frozen foods may feature on the list of impulse buys. The frozen dessert industry has evolved to include Keto ice cream by Mammoth Creameries as well as sentimental and Gen Z-friendly Bubble Gum Ice Cream by Walmart. This represents the Frozen Food Industry Outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Europe (Frozen Food market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2023-2028 owing to skyrocketing intake of frozen meat & seafood in the European region.

2. The growth of the Frozen Food Market is being driven by a soaring intake of frozen ready meals involving good quality raw materials.

3. However, issues in the cooling chain may result in health complications which is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Frozen Food Market.

4. The Frozen Food Market Detailed Analysis of the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market would be provided in the Frozen Food Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The soaring novel product launches are further propelling the growth of the Frozen Cooked Ready Meals segment. Furthermore, the Frozen Fruits & Vegetable segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2023-2028 due to the increasing inclination of consumers towards frozen fruits & vegetables attributed to the non-requirement of washing, peeling and chopping amidst the increasing predominance of lifestyle ailments.

2. The effortless access to frozen products under one roof is further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Online Channels segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2023-2028 owing to the skyrocketing application of eCommerce-based websites for the purchase of frozen products like frozen meat & seafood, frozen dairy products, frozen fruits & vegetables and frozen desserts online at just click of a button.

3. Europe dominated the Frozen Food market with a 37% share of the overall market in 2022. The growth of this region is driven by enhanced living standards in the European region. The soaring demand for frozen food products made from good quality raw materials is further propelling the growth of the Frozen Food Industry, thereby contributing to the Frozen Food Industry Outlook, in the European region.

4. The novel materials are anticipated to fit the requirements of the frozen food industry, with a target to make the packaging 100% recyclable in the paper stream. Walkie's novel series involves Walkie EVO Seal and Walkie Opti Seal which are recyclable paper-based packaging aimed for pillow pouches for frozen food.

5. As per Seafood Consumption Statistics on Brandongaille, 75% of the seafood that is consumed in the U.S. is either fresh or frozen. Frozen food may not taste as great as fresh food. There are restricted assortments of frozen dishes. Texture may be changed when freezing food. The food in the freezer may be out of one’s mind for numerous years. If the food is deposited in the freezer for too long, it may no longer be edible or at least, it may no longer taste that good. Certain frozen dishes include preservatives.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Frozen Food industry are -

1. Unilever

2. Nestlé S.A.

3. General Mills, Inc.

4. Nomad Foods Limited

5. Tyson Foods, Inc.

