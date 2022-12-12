E-Commerce Packaging Market is Poised to Grow at A CGAR 11.60% To Reach USD 114.55 billion by 2029
E-Commerce Packaging Market is Booming Worldwide, Growth Prospects, Trends and Demand, Insights and Forecast 2029

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled "Global E-Commerce Packaging Market" guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market. E-Commerce Packaging market research report is composed of myriad of factors that have an influence on the market and include industry insight and critical success factors (CSFs), market segmentation and value chain analysis, industry dynamics, market drivers, market restraints, key opportunities, technology and application outlook, country-level and regional analysis, competitive landscape, company market share analysis and key company profiles.
Market Overview:-
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the e-commerce packaging market was valued at USD 47.61 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 114.55 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 11.60% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
E-commerce packaging is attaining major attraction since recent past years. E-commerce players such as JD.com and Suning.com are accepting reusable plastic boxes, which is lucrative and generates low waste. JD.com also declared that it aims to increase the proportion of sustainable materials to 80% of its entire packaging material used by 2020, due to production of high waste from packaging.
The e-commerce packaging is a technique which is used to transfer, store, and defend the components of the packet till it reaches the customer from the package’s supplier. The products vary according to size, shape, qualities, and rigidity depending on the requirement of item’s contents the increasing popularity of cross-border shopping has led to increase in demand for high-quality and effective packaging. Increasing popularity of cross-border purchasing has managed to a significant raise in the market for high and lucrative packaging.
Key Market Players mentioned in this report:
Smurfit Kappa (Ireland)
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO. LTD (Japan)
Crawford Packaging (Canada)
Georgia-Pacific (US)
DS Smith (UK)
Mondi (UK)
Packaging Corporation of America (US)
Salazar Packaging, Inc. (US)
Lil Packaging USA (England)
Amcor Plc (Switzerland)
Sealed Air (US)
RENGO PACKAGING INC (Japan)
Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)
RAJAPACK Ltd (UK)
Pemcor packaging (US)
Spartan Paperboard (US)
Roberts PolyPro, Inc.(US)
actionpakinc. Com (US)
International paper (US)
klabin S.A (Brazil)
Recent Development
In May 2019, Amcor Limited purchased Bemis Company, Inc. Amcor aims to build a powerful business model for stockholders, clients, employees and for the environment by merging the two leading companies.
In July 2019, Berry Global, Inc. purchased RPC Group Both purchases were made to expand the product offering and manufacturing capacity.
Segmentation : - E-Commerce Packaging Market
E-Commerce packaging market is segmented on the basis of form, materials and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Forms
Boxes
Bags
Tapes
Protective Packaging
Labels
Mailers
Others
On the basis of product, the global e-commerce packaging market is segmented into Boxes, Bags, Tapes, Protective Packaging, Labels, Mailers and Others.
Materials
Plastics
Corrugated Board
Paper and Paperboard
Glass
Others
On the basis of usage, the global e-commerce packaging market is segmented into Plastics, Corrugated Board, Paper and Paperboard, Glass and Others
End-User
Electronics and Electrical
Apparels and Accessories
Personal Care, Household
Food and Beverages
Retail, Automotive
Pharmaceuticals
Others
On the basis of end-user, the global e-commerce packaging market is segmented into Electronics and Electrical, Apparels and Accessories, Personal Care, Household, Food and Beverages, Retail, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and Others
E-Commerce Packaging Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
Expansion of e-commerce industry
Growth in the recognition of e-shopping and the increase in growth of electronic goods sector has raise the usage for its packaging products and other alternatives. Online shopping offers benefits over conventional major retailers, including such free delivery, delivery speed, and simple easy returns, these factors has driven the consumer benefits of online shopping, which is estimated to drive global growth.
Rising demand of packaged food
Rising preference for online shopping and increase the demand of packaged food are major factors expected to drive growth of the global e-commerce packaging market over the forecast period. Increasing demand of customers for sustainable packaging solutions across the value chain, manufacturers and environmental concerns is expected to the reason of growth of this market in the near future
Opportunities
Technology advancement
The rising number of product innovations will boost new market opportunities for the market's growth rate. Various product advancements targeted at enlightening design and manufacturing processes are also aiding market expansion. Technological advancements for evolving effective and eco-friendly e-commerce packaging are likely to create beneficial opportunities for manufacturers in the global e-commerce packaging market.
Moreover, rise in strategic collaborations and emerging new markets will act as market drivers and further boost beneficial opportunities for the market's growth rate.
Check Complete Table of Contents with List of Table and Figures
Table of Contents: Global E-Commerce Packaging Market
Introduction
Market Segmentation
Executive Summary
Premium Insight
Market Overview
Covid-19 Impact on E-Commerce Packaging in Healthcare Industry
Global E-Commerce Packaging Market, by Product Type
Global E-Commerce Packaging Market, by Modality
Global E-Commerce Packaging Market, by Type
Global E-Commerce Packaging Market, by Mode
Global E-Commerce Packaging Market, by End User
Global E-Commerce Packaging Market, by Geography
Global E-Commerce Packaging Market, Company Landscape
Swat Analysis
Company Profiles
Questionnaire
Global Green Packaging Market, By Type (Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging, Degradable Packaging), Application (Food and Beverages, Personal Care, Consumer Products, Shipping, Chemicals, Healthcare, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028.
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-green-packaging-market
Global Smart Packaging Market, By Type (Active Packaging, Intelligent Packaging, Interactive Packaging, Controlled Permeability Packaging, Modified Atmosphere Packaging), Packaging Technology (Indicators, Sensors, Data Carriers), Packaging Functionality (Protection, Containment, Communication, Convenience), End Use Vertical (Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, Automotive, Logistics, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-smart-packaging-market
Global Compostable Packaging Market, By Product (Bags, Trays, Cups, Plates, Films, Lids, Straws, Cutlery, Bowls, Clamshells, Pouches and Sachets, Others), Material (Plastic, Paper and Paperboard, Others), Packaging Layer (Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging, Tertiary Packaging), Distribution Channel (B2B, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, E-commerce, Others), End-User (Food and Beverages, Medical, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Agriculture, Textile Goods, Personal and Home Care, Chemical, Others),– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-compostable-packaging-market
Global Bakery Packaging Market, By Product Type, (Bread, Cakes, Pastries, Biscuits, Breakfast Cereals, Frozen Bakery, Frozen Desserts), Material (Flexibles, Rigid Plastic, Metal), Packaging Technique (Modified Atmosphere Packaging, Vacuum Packaging, Flushing With Inert Gas, Gas Packaging, Active Packaging), Packaging Type (Thermoforming, Tray Sealing, Horizontal Flow Wrap, Vertical Flow Wrap, Shrink Wrap), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-bakery-packaging-market
