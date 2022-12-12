Submit Release
Cassius Announces Management and Director Change

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassius Ventures Ltd. (NEX: CZ.H) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Erik Marchand to Director, CFO and Corporate Secretary of the Company effective January 1, 2023. Mr. Chris Batalha, the current CFO, Corporate Secretary and director, has provided his notice of resignation from the Company effective December 31, 2022, for personal reasons.

About Erik Marchand

Erik Marchand is a Chartered Professional Accountant with more than a decade's experience in finance and accounting spanning the mining and forestry sectors. Mr. Marchand is also currently the Corporate Controller at Artemis Gold Inc., where he is involved in matters related to corporate finance, financial reporting, internal controls, treasury and risk management, as well as continuous business process improvement. Prior to this, he held progressively senior finance roles at one of Glencore's international mining operations. Mr. Marchand began his career with Deloitte and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance and Accounting.

CASSIUS VENTURES LTD. On behalf of the Board of Directors

John A. Thomas P. Eng
Chairman, CEO and President
+1 604 558 1107

