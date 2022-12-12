Eagle Pharmaceuticals Reaches Settlement Agreement with Accord Healthcare, Inc. Related to BENDEKA® (bendamustine hydrochloride)

/EIN News/ -- WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGRX) (“Eagle” or the “Company”) today announced that it has reached a settlement agreement with Accord Healthcare, Inc. (“Accord”). Eagle had asserted its Orange Book-listed patents against Accord related to Accord’s new drug application (“NDA”) referencing BENDEKA®. The settlement agreement provides that Accord has the right to market its product beginning January 17, 2028, or earlier based on certain circumstances. The settlement agreement is confidential and subject to review by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice.



The settlement with Accord follows Eagle’s previously announced settlement with Hospira, Inc. (“Hospira”) regarding two Orange Book-listed patents, which granted Hospira the right to market its product beginning January 17, 2028, or earlier based on certain circumstances.

“We are pleased with the settlement. Eagle intends to continue to expand and vigorously enforce its intellectual property rights around BENDEKA and our bendamustine franchise,” stated Scott Tarriff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eagle.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. Eagle’s commercialized products include vasopressin, PEMFEXY®, RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, TREAKISYM® (Japan), and BYFAVO® and BARHEMSYS® through its wholly owned subsidiary Acacia Pharma Inc. Eagle’s oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states. Additional information is available on Eagle’s website at www.eagleus.com.

