A Global Top 20 Oil & Gas Enterprise Expands ProntoForms Deployment with Five-Year $2.5M Agreement

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in enterprise mobile forms, announced today that a global top 20 oil & gas enterprise expanded their deployment of ProntoForms to support their asset compliance, EHS, work standardization, and leak inspection workflows.

“The energy industry is under tremendous pressure to safely ramp production to meet a growing global demand. This expansion from approximately $200K to $500K of annualized recurring revenue (“ARR”) broadens their ProntoForms deployment into multiple new production use cases. ProntoForms workflow data from the field enables the organization to respond to challenges and rapidly deploy process updates to ensure they’re meeting their production goals. This expansion is a powerful example of the agility and scalability of our platform to meet business objectives,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProntoForms.

Mr. Pombo continued, “ProntoForms provided the scalability, agility in deploying use cases, and management capabilities needed for the customer requirement to manage production assets. Additionally, single sign-on; seamless integrations with Microsoft SharePoint™, ERP, and EHS systems; and the ability for non-technical staff to build and deploy forms were also key features that influenced the decision to expand.”

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in enterprise mobile forms. ProntoForms' platform empowers organizations with field teams that perform complex work to rapidly deploy tailored mobile forms that intuitively guide field engineers to the most effective path to service completion. The platform offers the greatest depth and breadth of mobile forms integrations, enabling organizations to leverage data insights to drive quantifiable impacts in field productivity, operations, manufacturing, production, CSAT, and compliance.

The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

