Anticoagulants Market Share 2022: Trends, Growth Rate ( 10.2% ), Industry Analysis, Report by 2027

Anticoagulants Market Report 2022-2027

The global anticoagulants market to reach US$ 60.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.2% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Anticoagulants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global anticoagulants market growth.

What are the growth prospects of the anticoagulants industry?

The global anticoagulants market reached a value of US$ 34.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 60.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.2% during 2022-2027.

What is a anticoagulants?

Anticoagulants are specialized medicines that prevent blood clots and reduce the chances of developing severe medical conditions, such as strokes and heart attacks. They include warfarin, apixaban (eliquis), dabigatran (pradaxa), edoxaban (lixiana), and rivaroxaban (xarelto). They are widely used in the treatment of transient ischaemic attacks, atrial fibrillation and heart attacks, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), stroke, and pulmonary embolisms (PE). They aid in thinning blood and preventing blood cells called platelets from clumping together to form a clot and prolonging the clotting time. They come in different strengths and colors and are usually available in oral, such as tablets and capsules, and injectable forms. At present, anticoagulants are readily available at online stores, hospitals, and retail pharmacies across the globe.

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anticoagulants-market/requestsample

What are the major market drivers in the anticoagulants market?

The growing geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders across the globe represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, rising cases of pulmonary embolism (PE) on account of sedentary lifestyles and hectic work schedules are increasing the risk of heart-related diseases worldwide. This, along with the extended sitting, smoking, trauma, blood disorders, and autoimmune diseases can cause blood clotting in different parts of the body, which is catalyzing the demand for anticoagulants. The increasing prevalence of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Lyme disease, obesity, hepatitis C, and chronic inflammation are creating a favorable market outlook. Moreover, the increasing awareness about weight management and maintaining cardiovascular health among individuals and the importance of blood thinning is bolstering the market growth. Additionally, the easy availability of anticoagulants across offline and online distribution channels, coupled with the facilities of free doorstep delivery, lucrative deals and discounts, and secured payment gateways, are propelling the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of new anticoagulant agents that are orally administered and need less laboratory monitoring is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, increasing investments by leading market players in research and development (R&D) activities for quality improvement of anticoagulants are creating a positive market outlook.

Furthermore, favorable initiatives by non-profitable organizations (NPOs) to promote awareness about cardiovascular health are strengthening the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing partnerships between public health agencies and governments of various countries to prevent heart disease and strokes are catalyzing the demand for anticoagulants. Apart from this, the integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) on mobile devices for medication adherence in stroke patients undergoing anticoagulation therapy, is anticipated to drive the market.

Anticoagulants Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global anticoagulants market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on drug class, route of administration, distribution channel and application.

Breakup by Drug Class:

Novel Oral Anticoagulants (NOACs)

Heparin and Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH)

Vitamin K Antagonist

Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Oral Anticoagulant

Injectable Anticoagulant

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Application:

Atrial Fibrillation and Heart Attack

Stroke

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Aspen Holdings

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Pfizer Inc.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3jcF8p9

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Top Trending Reports (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario):

GCC Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/582302890/gcc-idiopathic-pulmonary-fibrosis-treatment-market-overview-report-share-size-growth-and-forecast-2022-2027

Japan Casein Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/582305964/japan-casein-market-overview-report-analysis-share-size-trends-growth-and-forecast-2022-2027

Europe Calcium Chloride Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/582307316/europe-calcium-chloride-market-size-2022-2027-industry-report-analysis-growth-future-trends-and-forecast

Europe Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/582493772/europe-idiopathic-pulmonary-fibrosis-treatment-market-growth-2022-2027-size-share-trends-and-forecast

United States Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/582494394/united-states-idiopathic-pulmonary-fibrosis-treatment-market-trends-2022-2027-share-size-growth-and-forecast

India Digital Camera Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/586458305/india-digital-camera-market-report-2022-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope

India Dog Food Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/586688907/india-dog-food-market-report-2022-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.