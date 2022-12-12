India Mobile Gaming Market Grow at CAGR of 19.75% Between 2022-2027

DELHI, INDIA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "India Mobile Gaming Market Research Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", The India mobile gaming market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 19.75% during 2022-2027.

Mobile gaming refers to a digital game that is specifically designed for mobile devices, including feature phones, smartphones, portable media players and pocket and tablet personal computers (PCs). It relies on a graphics processing unit (GPU), high-resolution display screens, random-access memory (RAM) and a central processing unit (CPU) that aid in enhancing the overall performance of the gaming application. It can easily be downloaded from the portals of mobile operators or the internet through infrared connection, memory cards and Bluetooth. Additionally, it requires mental or physical stimulation that offers an enhanced experience to the spectators or players.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-mobile-gaming-market/requestsample

Industry Growth:

The growing penetration of high-speed internet connectivity majorly drives the market in India. This is attributed to the increasing utilization of consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, and feature phones. In addition to this, the widespread availability of affordable smartphones possessing better mobile chipsets that offer higher screen resolutions and better performance with less battery drainage, is significantly supporting the market across the country. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the implementation of lockdown restrictions, the demand for mobile gaming escalated among consumers. Moreover, continuous technological innovations in hardware and software systems are positively influencing the market.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-mobile-gaming-market

Industry Demand Analysis:

Apart from this, the rising adoption of mobile and browser games for free-to-play business models and in-app purchases is providing a boost to the demand across India. Coupled with this, the increasing utilization of mobile gaming as an effective tool to develop specific life skills among children. For instance, educators are deploying mobile gaming to supplement classroom teaching with the emergence of information technology and advanced graphical engines is catalyzing the demand for mobile gaming across the country. Furthermore, the growing popularity of e-sports and multiplayer video game competition is creating a positive market outlook. Other factors driving the market include rapid digitization and the availability of different genres and untapped demographics.

Ask Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6182&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Monetization Type:

• In-app Purchases

• Paid Apps

• Advertising

Breakup by Platform:

• Android

• iOS

• Others

Breakup by Game Type:

• Sports

• Strategy

• Action

• Adventure

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Note- If you want to need latest primary and secondary data with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

Browse More Research Reports:

• https://www.openpr.com/news/2766225/active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-api-industry-to-reach-us

• https://www.openpr.com/news/2766124/chemical-logistics-industry-to-reach-us-272-8-billion-by-2027

• https://www.openpr.com/news/2766151/bakery-ingredients-industry-to-reach-us-20-42-billion-by-2027

• https://www.openpr.com/news/2766171/home-office-furniture-industry-to-reach-us-5-5-billion-by-2027

• https://www.openpr.com/news/2771472/gaming-market-growth-insighits-upcoming-trends-future-scope

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.