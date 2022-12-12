Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Segments and Forecast
Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 5.3% in the Forecast Period of 2023-202830 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Super Absorbent polymer Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global super absorbent polymer (SAP) market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like application and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 5.3%
The global super absorbent polymer (SAP) market is expected to register growth during the forecast period on account of the surging consciousness about hygiene and health among consumers. The rising demand for diapers and sanitary napkins is likely to fuel the market growth of super absorbent polymer (SAP).
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/super-absorbent-polymer-market-report/requestsample
With the increasing popularity of diaper pants for infants and the rising utilisation of hassle-free production techniques, the market demand for super absorbent polymer is expected to bolster over the coming years. The increasing female population globally and the increasing consciousness among females for hygiene is likely to boost the demand for female hygiene products in worldwide. This is further expected to augment the worldwide market growth of SAPs over the coming time frame.
The surging demand for superabsorbent polymers from the agriculture industry for water retention in irrigation is likely to propel the super absorbent polymer (SAP) market across the globe. Moreover, the growing initiatives by various governments to encourage the usage of SAPs in agriculture, especially in water-scarce regions, is expected to aid market growth.
Super Absorbent Polymer Industry Definition and Major Segments
Super absorbent polymers (SAPs) are known as materials that are capable of absorbing a greater quantity of water compared to their mass. The properties and nature of superabsorbent polymers make them an extensively used material in various fields. It is also known as sodium polyacrylate and is commonly used in diapers and other sanitary hygiene products.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/super-absorbent-polymer-market-report
Based on applications, the market is classified into:
• Disposable Baby Diapers
• Adult Incontinence Products
• Feminine Hygiene Products
• Others
On the basis of region, the market is divided into:
• North America
• Latin America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
Super Absorbent Polymer Market Trends
With the growing birth rate and increasing aging population, the demand for adult and baby diapers is expected to enhance. This is further expected to spur the market growth of super absorbent polymer across the globe. The increasing emphasis on product innovation by various end-use industries and manufacturers is further expected to escalate the market growth over the forecast period.
Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is expected to gain momentum in the super absorbent polymer (SAP) market share over the coming years on account of the rising geriatric population and high demand for products in emerging economies such as India and China. With the increasing disposable income and awareness about baby health and feminine hygiene, the market demand for the super absorbent polymer is likely to fuel. This is because of the extensive use of super absorbent polymer in the manufacturing of medical textile products requiring high absorption capacities like baby diapers and feminine hygiene products, among others.
India is expected to hold significant growth in the super absorbent polymer (SAP) market due to the growing hygiene industry across the country. This is due to the surging adoption of hygiene products among consumers in India. The growing awareness regarding hygiene, rising purchasing power, and shifting consumer preferences from cloth nappies to diapers are some of the key trends expected to drive the demand for baby diapers in India. This is further expected to boost the market growth of super absorbent polymer over the coming years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global super absorbent polymer (SAP) market report are
Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.
BASF SE
Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd
SDP Global Co., Ltd.
LG Chem Ltd.
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Evonik Industries AG
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
