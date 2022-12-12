Coffee Beauty Products Market Is Booming Growth Analysis Trends Worldwide 2022-228 | L’ORÉAL PARIS, Unilever, Nails inc

Coffee Beauty Products Market

The coffee beauty products market is projected to reach US$ 740 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Coffee Beauty Products Market covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast.

Beauty products and personal care products (skin care, hair care, fragrances), are often infused with coffee bean extracts. Coffee beauty products are available in various forms such as creams, lotions, balms, oils, and others. Caffeine, an active ingredient present in coffee beans, has antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-aging effects, which are beneficial for skin, scalp, and hair. Therefore, such benefits of coffee bean extract are expected to drive growth of the coffee beauty products market during the forecast period.

The list of Key Players Profiled in the study includes:- Avon, Caudalie, L’ORÉAL PARIS, Unilever, JAVA Skin Care, LLC, Nails inc. limited, The Nature's Bounty Co, Procter & Gamble, Estée Lauder Inc,and Bean Body Care

Segmentation of the Global Coffee Beauty Products Market:

Regions Covered in Coffee Beauty Products Market Report:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the Coffee Beauty Products market growth and other aspects of the industry in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data - 2016-2021

The base year for estimation - is 2021

Estimated Year - 2022

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2028

