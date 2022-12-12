Rubber Processing Chemicals Market 2022: Industry Trends, Value, Volume, Growth Drivers and Forecast by 2027

Rubber Processing Chemicals Market

Rubber processing chemicals refer to a group of specialty chemicals that assist in enhancing the resistance of rubber to heat, ozone and mechanical stresses.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Rubber Processing Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on rubber processing chemicals industry size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global rubber processing chemicals market size reached US$ 4.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during 2022-2027.

Rubber processing chemicals are compounds that help in improving the overall performance of the tire and non-tire rubber products. These are categorized into different product segments, such as anti-degradants, flame retardants, accelerators, processing aid/promoters, and others. These major segments of rubber-processing chemicals meet the requirements for properties, such as resilience, abrasion resistance, flex resistance, hardness, and tensile strength for end-use applications. It aids in improving the resistance of rubber to heat, oxidation, sunlight, ozone, and mechanical stresses.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rubber-processing-chemicals-market/requestsample

Global Rubber Processing Chemicals Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand from end-use industries, including automotive and construction. In line with this, a significant rise in the number of vehicles is positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the growing use of rubber in floor coverings, sound insulation, roofing materials, and sealants in the construction industry is catalyzing the product demand. Apart from this, the rubber processing chemicals industry relies on the extensive deployment of styrene-butadiene, nitrile, and neoprene synthetic rubbers. This reliance is creating numerous opportunities for rubber processing chemicals sales. Moreover, the increasing use of these chemicals in the manufacture of conveyor belts, tires, linings and coatings, gaskets, seals, and hoses, is propelling the market growth. Additionally, the high demand for heat, water, and mechanical resistance rubber is aiding the rubber processing chemicals market.

Explore Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rubber-processing-chemicals-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• BASF SE

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Arkema S.A.

• Behn Meyer Holdings AG

• China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Emerald Performance Materials LLC

• Emery Oleochemicals Group

• Lanxess AG

• Merchem Limited

• Solvay Group

• Sumitomo Chemical Company

• Vanderbilt Chemicals LLC

Rubber Processing Chemicals Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, application and end-use.

Breakup by Type:

• Antidegradants

• Accelerators

• Flame Retardants

• Processing Aids

• Others



Breakup by Application:

• Tire

• Non-Tire

Breakup by End-Use:

• Tire and Related Products

• Automotive Components

• Medical Products

• Footwear Products

• Industrial Rubber Products

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.