HyreCar Focused on Sustainable Topline Growth and Profitability as In-fleeted and Net New Vehicle Counts Increase

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing and food and package delivery services, today announced updates on progress of its joint venture with AmeriDrive and changes to its leadership team.



On September 6, 2022, HyreCar closed a $100 million revolving line of credit with Credit Suisse and Medalist Partners for its fleet partner, AmeriDrive, to purchase cars for exclusive listing on HyreCar through a joint venture. Since October 19, 2022, the joint venture company has drawn $25 million on the line for the purchase of over 1,300 vehicles, with 1,000 vehicles already acquired. Over 200 net new cars have been in-fleeted with utilization approaching 70%. The balance of the vehicles, approximately 800, are expected to be in-fleeted within 60 days as they complete reconditioning and are moved to new markets.

On Friday, December 9, 2022, HyreCar announced the appointment of Eduardo Iniguez as Interim CEO of HyreCar. Iniguez is laser-focused on managing the joint venture as it continues to acquire and deploy cars through the line. At the same time, he will continue to optimize operating expenses to accelerate the company’s path towards cash flow breakeven.

Prior to HyreCar, Iniguez was the VP of Corporate Finance at AllClear, a global aerospace and defense manufacturing, distribution, and logistics company. There, he served as CFO of one of the company’s joint ventures and had direct responsibility for 11 P&Ls with the GMs of five business units, including the largest privately-held aerospace distribution company in the world, indirectly reporting to him. He led multiple successful mergers and acquisitions, partnering with some of the most respected private equity firms to scale businesses and increase enterprise value. In the past seven months at HyreCar, he has led the restructuring of headcount to build lean, high-performing teams and aggressively managed spend to balance growth and margin expansion, resulting in annualized savings of over $2.8 million.

“I believe that a disciplined approach to tech-enabled operational excellence and continuous improvement of unit economics will translate to enhanced customer and shareholder value,” said Iniguez. “With the warehousing line of credit and continued organic growth, I believe that HyreCar is poised for tremendous scale. I am proud to work with and draw upon the expertise of the leadership team and work together to execute our shared vision.”

Iniguez leads a deepening bench of executive talent including CTO, Greg Tatem, and SVP of Growth, AJ Lee, who have been pivotal to the renewed focus on operational execution.

“The AmeriDrive team is pleased to continue our partnership with Eduardo. I look forward to working closely with him and the HyreCar management team to increase our fleet size, expand our geographic footprint, and continue to optimize our joint operations for scale,” said Daniel Florence, COO of AmeriDrive and former COO of Sixt North America.

“With his extensive experience in general management, operational finance, and public accounting, the Board is confident that Eduardo will continue to drive the company’s strategy and execution forward in partnership with our very talented executive team,” said the HyreCar Board of Directors.

