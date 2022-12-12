Growing Demand for Lightweight & Durable Automotive Parts to Boost Polymethyl Methacrylate Demand: Fact.MR Prediction

Rising Popularity Of Electric Vehicles And Growing Demand For Lightweight Automotive Components To Primarily Drive Polymethyl Methacrylate Shipments In The Long Run

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) is valued at US$ 4.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2032.



Increasing urbanization and industrialization across the world have driven the demand for a wide variety of materials, and this trend is also expected to drive polymethyl methacrylate market growth as well. Increasing use of polymethyl methacrylate in automotive production, rising availability of PMMA products, growing use of PMMA in the electronics industry, and rising demand for glass alternatives with superior durability are other factors that are expected to augment market growth over the coming years.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7851

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global polymethyl methacrylate market is valued at US$ 4.9 billion in 2022.

Over the next ten years, demand for polymethyl methacrylate is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 5.9%.

By 2032, the PMMA market is expected to account for a valuation of US$ 8.7 billion.

Increasing use of PMMA in construction applications, growing demand from the automotive industry, rapid industrialization, and growing demand for eco-friendly materials are prime factors that drive market growth over the coming years.

However, the availability of alternatives and difficulties in recycling acrylic materials are expected to impede market potential going forward.

Demand for polymethyl methacrylate in China is slated to rise at a 7.5% CAGR and account for an approximate value of US$ 2 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The market for polymethyl methacrylate in the Asia Pacific region accounted for 37% of the global market revenue share in 2021.

Demand for extruded sheets is predicted to rise at a 6.2% CAGR and is estimated to hold a US$ 3.7 billion value by 2032.

Customization on This Report Is Available

(Save 40% on Country & Region Specific Reports):

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7851

Competitive Landscape

Mergers and acquisitions are frequent in the PMMA marketplace as companies battle to acquire more market share and increase their revenue generation capacity.

In September 2021, Trinseo, a leading name in the PMMA industry announced the completion of its acquisition of Aristech Surfaces LLC, a global provider of polymethyl methacrylate for transportation, industrial, and architectural markets. This is among other acquisitions that Trinseo has made to strengthen its PMMA product offerings in recent years.





This latest polymethyl methacrylate market research report by analysts at Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has a detailed account of all the key strategies adopted by major and minor market players to boost their sales and revenue.

Key companies in Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market

Arkema SA

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Röhm GmbH

LG Chem Ltd.

Evonik Industries

The Dow Chemical Company

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Toray Industries Inc.

Trinseo S.A.

Kolon Industries Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

CHI MEI Corporation





Key Segments of PMMA Industry Research

By Form : Extruded Sheets Cast Acrylic Sheets Pellets Beads Others

By Grade : General Purpose Grade Optical Grade

By End-use Industry : Signs & Displays Construction Automotive Lighting Fixtures Electronics Marine Healthcare Agriculture Consumer Goods Other Industries

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Full Access of this Report Is Available

(Via Secured PayPal Payment Gateway)



https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7851

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global polymethyl methacrylate market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of form (extruded sheets, cast acrylic sheets, pellets, beads, others), grade (general purpose grade, optical grade), and end-use industry (signs & displays, construction, automotive, lighting fixtures, electronics, marine, healthcare, agriculture, consumer goods, other industries), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Table of Content

1. Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market - Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Overview

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Fact.MR Analysis and Recommendations

2. Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Introduction and Definition

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

3.1.2. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Aprotic Solvent Prices

3.1.3. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3.1. Change in Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Demand

3.1.3.2. Before and After COVID-19 Crisis (Projected)

3.1.3.3. Before and After Sub-prime Crisis – 2008 (Actual)

3.1.3.4. Change in Demand post Recovery Period (After Each Crisis)

3.1.4. Impact on Market and Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4.1. Likely Loss of Value in 2020

3.1.4.2. Mid-term and Long Term Forecast

TOC Contd…..

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Chloroacetic Acid Market: The global sales of the Chloroacetic Acid Market in 2021 were held at US$ 1.6 Bn. With 6%, the projected market growth during 2022-2032 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth. Chloroacetic Acid is expected to be the highest revenue-generating category, projected to register an opportunity of 5.8% CAGR during 2022 – 2032.

Nonylphenol Market: The Global Nonylphenol market was estimated to be worth around US$ 1.3 Bn by 2021. According to Fact.MR analysis, with the increasing uses of Nonylphenol in various industries worldwide, the market is expected to reach a worth of about US$ 2.3 Bn by the end of 2032, with a projected CAGR of 5.3% during 2022 – 2032. During 2015 to 2021, the Market experienced a growth of 5.7%.

Aroma Chemicals Market: The aroma chemicals market reached a valuation of US$ 5.11 Billion by 2021, and is likely to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 1.0% in 2022, closing at US$ 5.21 Billion. Furthermore, across the 2022-2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a whopping 4.7% CAGR, reaching US$ 8.11 Billion.

Benzoic Acid Market: The global sales of the Benzoic Acid Market in 2021 were held at US$ 1 Billion. With a 4.7% CAGR during 2022 – 2032, the projected market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.6 Billion by 2032. Benzoic Acid Market for Benzoates application is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment, with a projected CAGR of 5.5% during 2022 – 2032.

About Fact.MR



We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.