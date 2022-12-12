DuPont Launches CYCLOTENE™ Dry-Film Photo-Imageable Dielectric Material to Enhance Advanced Semiconductor Packaging for 5G, AI and Other High-Performance Applications

Newest addition to CYCLOTENE™ family delivers performance and thermal stability to provide functional reliability for packaged semiconductors

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont DD Electronics & Industrial business ("DuPont") today introduced the latest addition to its growing family of CYCLOTENE™ advanced electronics resins, a new photo-imageable dielectric (PID) dry film material that can be used in advanced semiconductor packaging applications.

CYCLOTENE™ DF6000 PID dry film material leverages DuPont's proven expertise in the application of benzocyclobutene (BCB)-based resins to PID products, together with experience integrating its existing CYCLOTENE™ products into panel and advanced substrate packaging applications, including RF dielectrics and redistribution layer (RDL) interposers.

"Escalating demand for smaller, lighter, and more powerful electronics products and high-performance computing applications in server networks, artificial intelligence, mobile electronics, and Internet of Things devices is driving increased packaging design complexity and device sophistication," said Nick Tseng, Dielectric & Bonding Marketing Leader, Advanced Packaging Technologies, DuPont Electronics & Industrial.

"These new packaging technologies, which provide higher levels of integration, shorter interconnect paths, and increased I/O counts, require reliable dielectric materials that can deliver good resolution, low moisture uptake, and superior thermal stability to achieve high functionality, performance, and reliability – all benefits delivered by CYCLOTENE™ DF6000 PID dry film material," added Tseng.

In addition to these valued features, the CYCLOTENE™ DF6000 PID dry film material possesses wide photolithography latitude, making it suitable for highly complex circuit patterns. Its high thermal stability and good dielectric properties offer signal integrity over a wide frequency range, including 5G frequencies, to meet the growing needs of high-frequency data transmission applications. The new patternable material uses an aqueous base solution, reaffirming DuPont's commitment to developing more sustainable solutions for the future of semiconductor fabrication.

Interested customers should contact their DuPont Electronics & Industrial account managers to learn more about CYCLOTENE™ DF6000 PID dry film material and other materials in the CYCLOTENE™ family.

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial

DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.

About DuPont

DuPont DD is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food, and worker safety. More information can be found at http://www.dupont.com/.

