Radiant Logic Strengthens Customer Commitment and Fortifies Leadership Team

Dieter Schuller appointed as company's first Chief Customer Officer; Industry veteran Mike Price joins Radiant to assume Chief Revenue Officer role

Radiant Logic is proud to announce a significant new investment and commitment to its customers with the appointment of tenured executive Dieter Schuller as the company's first Chief Customer Officer. In this role, Schuller will be responsible for bringing the voice of the customer to the forefront of Radiant's innovation strategy, maximizing the value of the RadiantOne platform, and speeding time-to-value for all customers. As Schuller moves from Chief Revenue Officer to his new appointment, Radiant Logic has hired experienced Identity and Access Management leader Mike Price as Chief Revenue Officer.

Dieter Schuller has been a vital member of the Radiant Logic leadership team from the company's inception, working as the Vice President of Sales & Business Development for 21 years and most recently as the company's Chief Revenue Officer. Schuller has been instrumental in developing Radiant Logic's customer centric approach, and played a pivotal role in Radiant Logic's customer success and 95%+ retention rate across the Fortune 500 and the federal government.

"Helping our customers to take advantage of technology to solve business problems has always been my passion. As we continue to grow, ensuring Radiant Logic's customers harness the value of their identity data is of utmost importance to not only myself but the entire Radiant Logic team," said Dieter Schuller, Chief Customer Officer, Radiant Logic. "Having the opportunity to work with our customers to drive their success and to incorporate their insights into future product innovation is the intersection of two key pursuits: partnering with our customers and leveraging our technology for business value. My previous role of Chief Revenue Officer lies in the very capable hands of Mike Price and I very much look forward to working with him on a holistic, customer-first approach to identity security."

Mike Price will succeed Schuller as Radiant Logic's Chief Revenue Officer. Price brings 20 years of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and enterprise software experience from Oracle and Sun Microsystems. Prior to joining Radiant Logic, Price served as Senior Vice President of Americas Sales at ForgeRock, where he helped lead ForgeRock to multiple years of 30% growth, a successful IPO on the NYSE in 2021 and subsequent $2.3 billion acquisition by Thoma Bravo. As Chief Revenue Officer, Price will focus on scaling Radiant Logic's go-to-market initiatives to drive the next phase of exponential growth.

"I am excited for the opportunity to help more organizations understand how an Identity Data Fabric approach can position a company for transformative growth, enable millions of dollars in savings and reduce complexity in their IT environments," said Mike Price, incoming Chief Revenue Officer, Radiant Logic. "This is more important today than ever, as all organizations have the need for a composable, unified identity model that delivers immediate value, increased security, operational agility and reduces friction for all constituents. Radiant Logic has been a pioneer in the art and science of identity data management for over two decades. No company understands this better. This position will allow me to work closely with my highly-skilled predecessor, Dieter Schuller, to grow the number of customers who are taking the identity-first approach to business."

"Radiant Logic's innovation has always been driven by a relentless focus on meeting our customer's needs. It's one of the things we are most known for. As we move into the next stage of growth, we are delighted to have Dieter Schuller, our long-time sales leader and customer advocate, move closer to our most valued asset, our customers," said Joe Sander, CEO, Radiant Logic. "We are grateful to Dieter for his hard work and dedication to our customers for the last 20-plus years, and couldn't imagine a better fit for Radiant Logic's first Chief Customer Officer. I am excited to have industry veteran Mike Price complete our senior executive team in anticipation of the launch of the new generation of Radiant Logic products in 2023."

About Radiant Logic

Radiant Logic, the enterprise Identity Data Fabric company, provides the cornerstone of complex identity architectures in today's digital world. With Radiant, it's fast and easy to put identity data to work, connecting many disparate data sources across legacy and cloud infrastructures in real-time, without disruption. Our solution creates a solid identity foundation that speeds the success of initiatives, including single sign-on, M&A integrations, identity governance and administration, cloud directory deployments, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, customer identity and access management, and more. From the Fortune 1000 to government agencies, organizations across the globe rely on Radiant to deliver meaningfully faster time-to-value and unprecedented IT agility, while building a secure, future-proof identity infrastructure that meets real-world business demands. Learn more at www.radiantlogic.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005083/en/