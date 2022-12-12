Biodesix Ranked Top Proteomics Solutions Company by Life Sciences Review Magazine

Biodesix, Inc. BDSX, a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, announced today that the Company was named the leading Proteomics Solutions Company in the U.S. by Life Sciences Review Magazine, featured in the December 2022 issue, "Top 10 Proteomics Solutions Companies of 2022." Biodesix is a market leader with over 15 years of experience in the field of clinical proteomics. The Company's expertise focuses on profiling the patient's immune response to their cancer with blood-based proteomic solutions, in addition to genomic insights. Biodesix's core technologies and extensive machine learning and transparent AI expertise allow for identifying clinically relevant proteomic differences in patient populations to help guide treatment strategy. To date, Biodesix has performed over 125,000 proteomic tests for research and clinical use.

"We understand the importance of the circulating human proteome as a vital component of the disease," says Kieran O'Kane, Chief Commercial Officer at Biodesix. "High-plex assays combine different proteins into a single diagnostic test to ensure better outcomes. We are honored to receive this recognition for our dedication to proteomic insights for patients and would like to congratulate the nine other esteemed proteomic solutions companies and teams recognized."

Biodesix currently offers three clinical proteomic tests, using technologies such as Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS), MALDI-ToF Mass Spectrometry, and Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA). Nodify Lung® testing consists of two blood-based proteomic tests, the Nodify CDT® and Nodify XL2® tests, to help healthcare providers quickly decipher the risk of malignancy of a lung nodule. The VeriStrat® proteomic test identifies a chronic inflammatory disease state associated with aggressive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in an average of 36-hour turnaround time without the need for tissue biopsy. The VeriStrat proteomic test is part of the IQLung™ treatment guidance testing strategy, which also includes the GeneStrat® targeted genomic test and the GeneStrat NGS™ genomic test. IQLung testing provides a broader view of each patient's disease state, with results delivered in average of 72 hours, empowering care teams with test results that inform treatment decisions for any stage of NSCLC.

The Top 10 Proteomics Solutions Companies digital issue is now available at LifeSciencesReview.com, and the full Biodesix profile can be found at www.lifesciencesreview.com/biodesix-inc.

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease. The Company develops diagnostic tests addressing important clinical questions by combining multi-omics through the power of artificial intelligence. Biodesix offers five Medicare-covered tests for patients with lung diseases. The blood based Nodify Lung® nodule risk assessment testing strategy, consisting of the Nodify XL2® and the Nodify CDT® tests, evaluates the risk of malignancy in incidental pulmonary nodules, enabling physicians to better triage patients to the most appropriate course of action. The blood based IQLung™ strategy for lung cancer patients integrates the GeneStrat® ddPCR™ test, the GeneStrat NGS™ test and the VeriStrat® test to support treatment decisions across all stages of lung cancer with results in an average of 36-72 hours, expediting time to treatment. Biodesix also leverages the proprietary and advanced Diagnostic Cortex® AI (Artificial Intelligence) platform, to collaborate with many of the world's leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to solve complex diagnostic challenges in lung disease. For more information about Biodesix, visit www.biodesix.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," "opportunity," "goals," or "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Biodesix has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include information concerning the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Biodesix and its operations, it is possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its revenues, profitability, outlook, and overall business strategy. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. The Company's ability to continue as a going concern could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release and additionally, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Biodesix's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed March 14, 2022 or subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q during 2022, if applicable. Biodesix undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005075/en/