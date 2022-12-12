National Life Group Joins The Ensight™ Marketplace Platform

National Life Group's life products are now available on Ensight's Life, LTC & Annuity insurtech platform, which digitally transforms the entire sales lifecycle experience

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) December 12, 2022

Ensight, the leading life, long-term care (LTC) and annuity digital sales acceleration platform for insurance carriers, distributors and financial professionals, today announced a new partnership with National Life Group. This partnership brings the addition of National Life's IUL product suite onto Ensight's digital marketplace for national distributors, broker-dealers, BGAs, IMOs, FMOs, RIAs and tens of thousands of financial professionals.

National Life has been keeping promises since 1848 through its range of life insurance products, with a focus on Indexed Universal Life (IUL), and retirement savings vehicles including Fixed Indexed Annuities (FIAs) and Single Premium Deferred Annuities (SPDAs). National Life offers life insurance with living benefits — life insurance you don't have to die to use.

National Life is also at the forefront in serving its policyholders and agents through technology, implementing automated underwriting and digital-first marketing, along with its partnership with Ensight.

"When you are on a mission to bring peace of mind to the underserved, as we are, you want the people who you work with to be as driven as you are," National Life President, Chairman and CEO Mehran Assadi said. "Ensight is a tremendous partner in helping us do good by protecting more people."

"Ensight is the leading sales acceleration platform for IUL products in US life distribution today. We are absolutely thrilled to partner with National Life Group, a recognized leader in the IUL space, and now be able to provide access to National Life's market-leading IUL products for our rapidly growing distribution community," said Bill Unrue, Ensight CEO. "The National Life product portfolio has been heavily requested by our distribution community for the past several years. Today, it is a reality."

Ensight's rapidly growing distribution community, which includes over 500 leading Life, LTC and Annuity distributors and thousands of financial professionals, can now seamlessly access and illustrate National Life's products on Ensight, as well as walk clients through the benefits of National Life's products with Ensight's modern "digital presentation" experience. With the rapid shift to remote sales engagements and digital hybrid selling, Ensight's interactive presentation experience enables distributors and financial professionals to meet the demands of today's digital financial services environment, and tomorrow's millennial ways of working.

About Ensight™

Ensight™ is the leading cloud-based insurance sales acceleration platform for more than 500 life, long-term care (LTC) and annuity distributors, thousands of financial professionals, as well as many of the largest North American insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ensight helps drive sales growth and productivity, while addressing the entire sales lifecycle experience – from prospect to policyholder, new business to inforce.

To learn more about Ensight, visit https://www.ensightcloud.com/

About National Life Group

National Life is here to bring you peace of mind. We've been keeping our promises since 1848. Believe in tomorrow, do good today. Learn more at http://www.NationalLife.com

National Life Group® is a trade name of National Life Insurance Company, founded in Montpelier, VT, in 1848, Life Insurance Company of the Southwest, Addison, Texas, chartered in 1955, and their affiliates. Each company of National Life Group is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations. Life Insurance Company of the Southwest is not an authorized insurer in New York and does not conduct insurance business in New York.

Living benefits are provided by riders, which are supplemental benefits that can be added to a life insurance policy and are not suitable unless you also have a need for life insurance. Riders are optional, may require additional premium and may not be available in all states or on all products. This is not a solicitation of any specific insurance policy.

TC129597(1122)1

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/12/prweb19064529.htm