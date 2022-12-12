Global Algae Markets Report 2022: Animal Feed, Food, Biostimulant, Biopackaging, Pharma, Cosmetics, Biofuel - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts, 2021-2031

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Algae Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global algae market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the algae market.

The report Incudes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global algae market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global algae market.

The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global algae market. Key players operating in the global algae market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled, in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are attributes of players in the global algae market profiled in this report.

Company Profiles: Overview, Financials, Recent Developments, and Strategy

Cynotech Corporation

Algenol

FEMICO

Algae Health Science

Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.

Seagrass Tech Pvt Ltd.

Parry Nutraceutical

Firglas

Manta Biofuel

Earthrise Nutritionals

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Algae Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Market Trends

1.3. Current Market and Future Potential

1.4. Growth Opportunity Wheel

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Segmentation

2.2. Market Indicators

2.3. Market Definitions

2.4. Market Dynamics

2.4.1. Drivers

2.4.2. Restraints

2.4.3. Opportunities

2.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.6. Value Chain Analysis

2.6.1. List of Potential Customers

3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4. Price Trend Analysis

5. Algae market, Production Outlook

6. Algae market, Price Trend Analysis, 2020-2031

6.1. By Type

6.2. By Production Method

6.3. By Application

6.4. By Region

7. Global Algae Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type, 2020-2031

7.1. Introduction and Definitions

7.2. Global Algae Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Type, 2020-2031

7.2.1. Microalgae

7.2.2. Macroalgae

7.3. Global Algae Market Attractiveness, by Type

8. Global Algae Market Analysis and Forecast, by Production Method, 2020-2031

8.1. Introduction and Definitions

8.2. Global Algae Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Production Method, 2020-2031

8.2.1. Harvesting

8.2.2. Cultivation

8.2.2.1. Open Raceway Pond

8.2.2.2. Photobioreactors

8.3. Global Algae Market Attractiveness, by Production Method

9. Global Algae Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application 2020-2031

9.1. Introduction and Definitions

9.2. Global Algae Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Application, 2020-2031

9.2.1.1. Animal feed

9.2.1.2. Food

9.2.1.2.1. Direct Consumption

9.2.1.2.2. Food Additive

9.2.1.3. Biostimulant

9.2.1.4. Biopackaging

9.2.1.5. Pharma & Nutraceutical

9.2.1.6. Cosmetic

9.2.1.7. Biofuel

9.3. Global Algae Market Attractiveness, by Application

10. Global Algae Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region, 2020-2031

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. Global Algae Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Region, 2020-2031

10.2.1. North America

10.2.2. Europe

10.2.3. Asia Pacific

10.2.4. Latin America

10.2.5. Middle East & Africa

10.3. Global Algae Market Attractiveness, by Region

