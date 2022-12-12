NCache by Alachisoft is the Ideal Migration Option for Microsoft AppFabric Users Post End of Life

AppFabric, a Microsoft product providing in-memory distributed caching, reached its end of life recently on April 12, 2022 (extended EOL date). Many enterprises and SMEs were using AppFabric for performance and scalability boost for their .NET/.NET Core Framework applications. Microsoft recommended the customers in the official announcement to migrate to any alternative product in replacement of AppFabric.

"NCache is the most natural alternative for AppFabric users because just like AppFabric NCache is also 100% native .NET and offers all of AppFabric features and a lot more. NCache also provides a no-code change AppFabric wrapper for a seamless migration to NCache," said Iqbal Khan, Co-Founder and President at NCache.

Microsoft also lists NCache in the recommended substitutes.

Microsoft recommends NCache because it is Open Source and 100% .NET, making it the ideal option for all AppFabric users who are trying to find the most suitable option to migrate to. NCache providing an AppFabric no-code change wrapper makes things a whole lot easier on this front too.

NCache is available on-premises, and Azure / AWS clouds through their marketplaces, and any other cloud as BYOL.

Here is a quick video Migrate from AppFabric to NCache Open Source if you want to learn more about this.

About NCache:

Performance, speed, reliability, and scalability are the pillars of every online business and data is its backbone. NCache enables and empowers these businesses to enhance their application's real-time experience with 100% uptime and very quick response times. This helps the business achieve XTP (extreme transaction processing) for their .NET and .NET Core applications. NCache offers Enterprise and Professional (Free 60-day trial), Open Source (Free; use as is), and Cloud Service.

Alachisoft, the maker of NCache, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. To learn more about NCache, visit https://www.alachisoft.com/.

