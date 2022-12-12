Submit Release
Skanska builds subsea tunnel in Rogaland County, Norway, for NOK 5 billion, about SEK 5.2 billion

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the Norwegian Road Authority to build a subsea tunnel in Rogaland County, Norway. The contract is worth approximately NOK 5 billion, about SEK 5.2 billion, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the fourth quarter 2022.

The E39 Rogfast project is a 27 km long subsea road tunnel - the Boknafjord tunnel - between the municipalities Randaberg and Bokn in Rogaland County, Norway. The project is divided into segments, and the contract Skanska has signed is called E04 Boknafjord tunnel North.

The tunnel will become the world's longest and deepest subsea road tunnel with a maximum depth of 392 meters below sea level. Skanska will build the northern part of the Boknafjord tunnel. It is a twin tunnel, and Skanska will construct 18.5 km of road in tunnel and 2 km of road above ground.

Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter 2023 and will be completed in the third quarter 2029.

Audun Lågøyr, EVP Communications, Skanska Norway, tel +47 934 525 31.

Matti Kataja, Acting Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 67 98

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-builds-subsea-tunnel-in-rogaland-county-norway-for-nok-5-billion-about-sek-5-2-billion-301700157.html

SOURCE Skanska

