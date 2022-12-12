Global Optics and RF Markets, Technologies and Trends Report 2022: Metamaterials and Metasurfaces Have Extraordinary Features That Cannot Be Achieved With Standard Materials

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metamaterials & Metasurfaces for Optics and RF: Market, Technologies and Trends 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Metamaterials from the Greek word "meta-" (meaning to go beyond), are smart materials engineered to have photonic, acoustic, mechanical or RF properties that are not found in naturally occurring materials.

They are made by combining and patterning standard materials such as metals or polymers. The materials are usually arranged in repeating patterns, at scales that are smaller than the wavelength.

Metamaterials derive their features not from the properties of the base materials, but from their newly designed structures. Their precise shape, geometry, size, orientation and arrangement gives them their smart properties capable to manipulate electromagnetic waves.

By blocking, absorbing, enhancing, bending waves, they achieve benefits that go beyond what is possible with conventional materials or are unachievable in other ways. They are in essence the materials of the future.

KEY FEATURES OF THE REPORT

Statistics on currently funded projects and recently submitted patents

Key players description

Market forecasts up to 2028

Comprehensive overview of Metamaterial and Metasurface products

Review of currently tested or potentially attractive applications

Identification of challenges and bottlenecks

Review of most promising upcoming systems/devices

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

Report's objectives

Information sources and methodology

Scope of the report

List of abbreviations

Glossary

List of companies mentioned in the study

2. From "invisible cloak" Concepts to first real applications

Metamaterials for Optics and RF - what does it mean?

Abundance of ideas and research

From Defense, through RF to Optics

3. SMEs are opening the Market

Value chain

Market data

Funding and key partnerships

Funded projects

Patents

Forecasts

4. Emerging Products

Optics

RF

Other segments (Acoustics, Mechanics)

Challenges

5. Big players setting trends in Future Applications

Potential disruptions on the Optical market

Metalenses in smartphones

Meta-components in AR/VR devices

Potential disruption on the RF market

RIS for 5G/6G systems

6. Conclusions

7. Appendices

Companies Mentioned

Anywaves

Carillon Technologies

Echodyne

Evolv Technology

Gapwaves AB,

Greenerwave

Huawei Technologies

Kuang-Chi Group

Kymeta Corporation,

Lumotive

Metalenz

MetaPower

Metawave Corporation

NIL Technology (NILT),

Pivotal Commware

Antrum Ltd

appliedEM innovations

BlueHalo

Fractal Antenna

Systems

Isotropic Systems

JEM Engineering

LongWave Photonics

Meta Material Inc.

Metaboards

Metacept

Metamagnetics Inc.

Multiwave Technologies AG

Nano-Meta Technologies

Nanohmics

Notch Inc.

Phoebus Optoelectronics

Plasmonics Inc.

Radi-Cool

Sensormetrix

SI2 Technologies

Tesla Dynamic Coils

BV

Tunoptix

Ultimetas

Vadient Optics

Wave Up

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yx55n8

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900