Global Optics and RF Markets, Technologies and Trends Report 2022: Metamaterials and Metasurfaces Have Extraordinary Features That Cannot Be Achieved With Standard Materials

Metamaterials from the Greek word "meta-" (meaning to go beyond), are smart materials engineered to have photonic, acoustic, mechanical or RF properties that are not found in naturally occurring materials.
They are made by combining and patterning standard materials such as metals or polymers. The materials are usually arranged in repeating patterns, at scales that are smaller than the wavelength.
Metamaterials derive their features not from the properties of the base materials, but from their newly designed structures. Their precise shape, geometry, size, orientation and arrangement gives them their smart properties capable to manipulate electromagnetic waves.
By blocking, absorbing, enhancing, bending waves, they achieve benefits that go beyond what is possible with conventional materials or are unachievable in other ways. They are in essence the materials of the future.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
- Report's objectives
- Information sources and methodology
- Scope of the report
- List of abbreviations
- Glossary
- List of companies mentioned in the study
2. From "invisible cloak" Concepts to first real applications
- Metamaterials for Optics and RF - what does it mean?
- Abundance of ideas and research
- From Defense, through RF to Optics
3. SMEs are opening the Market
- Value chain
- Market data
- Funding and key partnerships
- Funded projects
- Patents
- Forecasts
4. Emerging Products
- Optics
- RF
- Other segments (Acoustics, Mechanics)
- Challenges
5. Big players setting trends in Future Applications
- Potential disruptions on the Optical market
- Metalenses in smartphones
- Meta-components in AR/VR devices
- Potential disruption on the RF market
- RIS for 5G/6G systems
6. Conclusions
7. Appendices
