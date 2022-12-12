Cannabidiol Market to be Worth $22.05 Billion by 2030: Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cannabidiol market Valued at $5.18 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2030. Cannabidiol is the chemical compound extracted from the cannabis Sativa plant. The cannabidiol-extracted medications have properties that overcome anxiety, reduce pain, and minimize seizures, benefitting the healing treatments. Thus, the acceptance and demand for these products are increasing for health and wellness purposes.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on the source type, the marijuana segment led the cannabidiol (CBD) market accounting for over 50% of the total market share in 2021. The increasing adoption of refined CBD products is contributing to segment growth.

Cannabidiol derived from hemp is anticipated to gain lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Based on sales type, the B2B segment accounted for a market share of over 50% of the total market during the forecast period.

The pharmaceuticals segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding the medical advantages of cannabidiols is driving the segment's growth.

North America led the market, accounting for over 85% of the total market share in 2021. The presence of major key players in the region is creating ample opportunities and a competitive edge for market expansion.

Cannabidiol Market Growth & Trends

Moreover, the therapeutic benefits of cannabidiol are growing awareness among the larger population. This has influenced the buyers to buy more products regardless of the product costs. Hence, marketers are getting profitable margins. Hence, nowadays many health and wellness retailers such as Rite Aid, CVS Health, and Walgreens Boots Alliance. are offering CBD-based products.

For instance, CVS Health is focusing on providing CBD topicals in its 800 stores. Walgreens Boots Alliance is also focusing on selling CBD-included topicals across its 1500 stores.

Cannabidiol Market Segmentation

Million Insights has segmented the global cannabidiol market based on source type, sales type, end-use, and region:

Cannabidiol Market - Source Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Cannabidiol Market - Sales Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

B2B

By End-use



Pharmaceuticals





Wellness





Food & Beverages







Personal Care & Cosmetics







Nutraceuticals







Others

B2C

By Sales Channel



Hospital Pharmacies





Online





Retail Stores



By End-use



Medical





Chronic Pain







Mental Disorders







Cancer







Others





Personal Use

Cannabidiol Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Medical

Chronic Pain



Mental Disorders



Cancer



Others

Personal Use

Pharmaceuticals

Wellness

Food & Beverages



Personal Care & Cosmetics



Nutraceuticals



Others

Cannabidiol Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

Europe

U.K.



Germany



Netherlands



Switzerland



Italy



France



Poland



Czech Republic



Croatia

Asia Pacific

China



India



South Korea



Japan



New Zealand



Australia

Latin America

Argentina



Brazil



Mexico



Colombia



Uruguay



Chile

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players of Cannabidiol Market

ENDOCA

Cannoid, LLC

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Folium Biosciences

Elixinol

NuLeaf Naturals, LLC

Isodiol International, Inc.

Pharmahemp d.o.o.

