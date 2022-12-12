ESG Leaders Recognized At 2022 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards

2022 SEAL Sustainability Award honorees ranged from global brands (like Disneyland, General Electric, GM, Microsoft, Oracle, Proctor & Gamble, and Samsung) to high-growth start-ups and scale-ups (like AiDash, Flock Freight, Optoro, and PATH).

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SEAL Awards today announced the winners of the 2022 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards, honoring their leadership, innovation, and commitment to sustainable business practices.

"Companies have a unique opportunity and responsibility to drive environmental progress where politics cannot. Our corporate sustainability awards celebrate organizations that embrace the responsibility to effect positive change," commented Matt Harney, SEAL Awards' Founder. "Most business sustainability initiatives are unglamorous and invisible to the general public despite having significant positive impacts – we hope our awards bring some much-needed recognition to both the activities and the leaders behind them."

The event featured four distinct sustainability award categories:

SEAL ENVIRONMENTAL INITIATIVE AWARD

This award honors specific environmental and sustainability initiatives.

The Environmental Initiative Award winners were:

> ADM - Providing Economic and Sustainable Solutions Through Regenerative Agriculture

> Allegion Water Savings Project - Baja Region. Utilization of engineering and technology to reduce site water demand

> Ameresco - Establishing Canada's first carbon-neutral school

> Anuvia Plant Nutrients - high-efficiency, sustainable bio-based fertilizers for the agriculture, turf, and lawncare industries.

> Disneyland Resort - Project Zero: Competition breeds innovation to enable zero waste buildings at Disneyland

> Edifecs - Sustainability Assessment and Business Process Change

> Equinix Sustainability Program

> Flextronics - Water Conservation

> General Electric - Greenhouse Gas reduction in specific projects for the energy and aviation sectors

> GM Renewable Energy Journey

> Gotham Greens - Transforming How and Where Fresh Food is Grown

> Herbaland - The First Vitamin Gummy Brand to go Compostable

> Humanscale - Changing the impacts of manufacturing

> Jebsen Group – Jebsen Motors' road to carbon neutrality and beyond

King Yuan Fu Packaging Co., LTD

> King Yuan Fu - A Pioneer of ESG in Plastic Manufacturing

> Kipster - Upcycled chicken feed for low-carbon eggs

> Kontoor's (Wrangler & Lee) "Indigood® Program" - Reducing freshwater use in the making of the world's favorite fabric, denim

> The Red Way - A comprehensive approach to sustainability within sport

> Manulife – Building a Better Business to Better the World

> P&G Family Care Brands Ambition: Protect, Grow, Restore

> Raft.ai & Pledge.io Integration

> Sappi North America – Ideas That Matter Grant Program

> Saudi Aramco – Confronting Climate Change with Low Carbon Intensity Technologies

> SLB Transition Technologies – Quantifiably reducing footprint in oil & gas operations

> Sodexo – GOALympics Waste Reduction Games

United Development Company

> UDC – The Pearl Island Environmental Initiatives

> Vertical Bridge Achieves Carbon Neutrality for 3rd Year

> Yealands Biodiversity Plan

> Yealands Wine Group – Journey to a Carbon-Positive Future

SEAL SUSTAINABLE INNOVATION AWARD

This award recognizes innovations that represent game-changing ideas that bring us to a more sustainable future.

The Sustainable Innovation Award winners were:

> Precision-Controlled Ozonated Water to Improve Human Health

> AiDash – Creating a greener, cleaner, safer planet with satellites and AI

> Bay Ecotarium: Climate & Sustainable Ocean Living Museum

> Freight pooling technology that finds and fills trucks' empty spaces

> Gousto and Xampla's world's-first edible stock cube

> Solstice Portfolio, A Powerful New Emissions-Efficient Alternative to HFCs

> Microsoft Circular Centers – Cloud hardware circularity at scale

> QTS FREEdom – Sustainability-centric data center design for the worlds' most sophisticated companies.

> Sesame Solar - World's first 100% renewably-powered Mobile Nanogrid for Emergency Response

> valPure V70 - a safe and sustainable novel non-BPA can coating

> SoCal Gas - [H2] Innovation Experience

> Integrated solar roofing using the world's first nailable solar shingle

SEAL SUSTAINABLE PRODUCT AWARD

The SEAL Sustainable Product Award honors innovative and impactful products that are literally "purpose-built" for a sustainable future

The Sustainable Product Award winners were:

Acellent Technologies, Inc

> Acellent: IIoT 4.0 SHM RAPID System for Oil and Gas Pipelines

> AMD: 30x25 Energy Efficiency Goal for Accelerated Computing

> CZERO's AI and Automation

> Cloud Paper Bamboo Toilet Paper

> Del Pacifico Seafoods: Sustainable Shrimp

> Dow SYL-OFF™ SL 184 Solventless Release Coating

> EnOS™ Ark

> Humanscale: Path Task Chair

> IBM: LinuxONE Emperor 4

> Infinite Athletic: The first double circular sportswear brand

> The Lattice Avant™ Platform

> Home Bear: 100% recycled materials used for plush bear toy

> Oracle Cloud Infrastructure: A More Sustainable Computing Platform in the Cloud

> PATH: The First 100% Refillable Bottled Water in a Sturdy Aluminum Bottle

> Redwood Hyperion – complete visibility into your freight carbon emissions

Safety-Kleen, A Clean Harbors Company

> Safety-Kleen, KLEEN+ Base Oils - Infinite Sustainability

> Samsung Electronics: Galaxy devices made with discarded fishing nets

> Stasher: Reusable Silicone Bowls

> Teva ReFlip – Sustainably-minded sandal

> TIPA: Compostable Packaging Solutions

Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc.

> Deterra® Drug Deactivation and Disposal System

> Wolters Kluwer Enablon Vision Platform

> Groundwater Plume Analytics®

SEAL SUSTAINABLE SERVICE AWARD

The SEAL Sustainable Service Award recognizes innovative services that set a new standard for sustainability.

The Sustainable Service Award winners were:

> ABM – The National Leader in eMobility Design, Installation, and Maintenance Solutions

> Berge Bulk – Carbon neutral cargo delivery for dry bulk shipping

> Convoy – Helping Shippers and Carriers of All Sizes Reduce Empty Miles and Carbon Emissions

> CyrusOne's Full-circle Colocation Services

> Freight pooling technology that finds and fills trucks' empty spaces

> Green Badger - Leading SaaS platform for automating sustainability in the built environment

> Installnet Ecoserv: Scaling Sustainable Workspace Transformation

> Optoro: All-in-one technology that makes the retail returns process efficient and sustainable.

> veritree - the verification platform for restorative action

> WSP's Climate, Resilience & Sustainability Services

The 2022 award entry fees were contributed to SEAL's Impact Campaigns, Environmental Journalism Award, and Environmental Research Grant programs.

Selected Sustainability Award Winner Perspectives:

"Recognition from SEAL is a real acknowledgment of the innovation Infinite Athletic is bringing to the textile industry. Combining ecosystems and existing technologies with best practices is the solution to fix the current textile footprint. By putting some lights on those solutions, SEAL hopefully will help brands do better." — Francois Devy, Co-Founder at Infinite Athletics

"We designed Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to be a high-performance cloud solution that offers customers the opportunity to drive business value, while reducing their environmental impact," said Jon Chorley, Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Vice President, Supply Chain Management Product Strategy at Oracle. "This recognition from the SEAL Sustainability Awards is a testament to our dedication to delivering cloud solutions that help our customers and partners increase energy efficiency, reduce their carbon footprints, and create a more circular economy."

"Since our initial founding, our overall mission has been to save 1 billion trees and create a movement amongst consumers to actively stop buying and supporting traditional paper product companies that propel global deforestation. By offering responsibly-sourced, sustainable paper alternatives, we have been able to save over 19,000 trees and counting. We are honored to earn this SEAL Business Sustainability Award as it further validates our ongoing commitment to end deforestation and brings us one step closer to our goal." — Ryan Fritsch, Co-founder of Cloud Paper

"We are honored and humbled for this recognition accorded. The transition to a zero carbon future presents complex undertaking and we would like to thank our customers and partners for their support and recognizing the value our digital system brings to their decarbonization journey." — Michael Ding, Global Executive Director, Envision Digital Company

"As the parent company of Lee and Wrangler, we strive to not just be a denim industry leader, but a water conversation leader as well," said Dhruv Agarwal, VP of Product Development, Innovation & Sustainability at Kontoor Brands. "We're honored to be recognized alongside top global sustainability innovators by the SEAL Business Sustainability Awards for our Indigood® Program, which drives water reductions in denim fabric manufacturing."

"Using innovative automation technology, Green Badger is accelerating sustainable construction around the world and is honored our efforts are recognized by receiving a SEAL Sustainable Service Award," said Tommy Linstroth, Founder and CEO of Green Badger. "The built industry contributes heavily to global environmental impact, so we have a great responsibility and immense opportunity for positive change. Our commitment is to make sustainable construction affordable, attainable, and effortless to the entire industry so more of tomorrow's buildings are designed and built with minimal environmental impact."

"Areteans is committed to helping our clients achieve their carbon-neutral goals. We are proud of our CZERO solution, built on Pega's leading low-code platform, that helps organizations gain insights into the processes, activities, and resources that contribute to carbon emissions, whilst proactively helping them reduce emissions through the power of Pega's unique capabilities and drive carbon zero maturity to reach sustainability goals." Jatin Patel, Senior Vice President and Regional Head of Europe, Areteans. "We are honored to receive a SEAL award as it further supports our successful efforts toward creating a more sustainable future."

"We are honored to receive this SEAL Sustainable Service Award for our Climate, Resilience & Sustainability (CRS) practice, especially as a recognition of WSP's unique philosophy and approach to meeting this critical moment in accelerating global climate action. We recognized that to truly help our clients and communities become Future Ready®, we had to leverage the range of WSP's multidiscipline expertise to provide holistic and equitable solutions across the full spectrum of emissions mitigation, climate adaptation, resilience, emergency management, and sustainable investment. That was the impetus for us to bring together and launch CRS, and it is the distinct value we bring to addressing the defining challenge of our time." – Tom Lewis, Climate, Resilience & Sustainability Executive Lead, WSP USA

"AMD designs for energy efficient data center solutions and we are honored to receive this SEAL Sustainable Product award for our vision and achievements," said Susan Moore, Corporate Vice President, Corporate Responsibility at AMD. "We embrace the role of advancing sustainable computing through leadership performance per watt and collaboration with our customers and partners."

"We are honored to receive the 2022 SEAL Sustainable Product Award for Samsung's efforts to advance more circular product design and by doing more with less when it comes to ocean plastic waste," said Sungsun Park, EVP and Head of Mechanical R&D of MX Business at Samsung Electronics. "Samsung is committed to continuing our sustainability journey and unleashing the company's scale, innovation and spirit of open collaboration to deliver even more tangible climate actions."

"At AiDash, sustainable innovation is at the core of everything we do. We're honored to be recognized as a winner in this category by the SEAL Business Sustainability Awards, as we continue to expand our Intelligent Sustainability Management System and empower organizations to set, track against, and meet their sustainability goals," said Abhishek Singh, co-founder and CEO at AiDash. "We operate under the belief that what you can't measure, you can't improve. In order for us to collectively improve our world, fight climate change, and create a livable future, innovation that measures progress towards climate targets is paramount. We vow to keep innovating within the climate tech sphere to do exactly that."

"We are honored to again receive the SEAL award for driving sustainability in commercial agriculture. It's humbling to be recognized for our work to help farmers produce more food through increased crop yields, while responding to a wide range of environmental challenges, such as the reduction of greenhouse gasses and improved soil health." Amy Yoder, CEO, Anuvia Plant Nutrients

"At Teva, we have always made it our mission to put people and planet first, so we are honored to receive the SEAL Sustainable Product Award at the 2022 Business Sustainability Awards for the Teva ReFlip," said Anders Bergstrom, Vice President, Global GM of Teva Footwear at Deckers Brands. "Teva's most sustainably minded sandal to date, the ReFlip takes a bold step forward, reworked with recycled content across the straps, midsole, and outsole. We've incorporated post-industrial waste that would've otherwise ended up in landfills, while still making sure the final product can be recycled through our TevaForever recycling program. As a leader in outdoor footwear, it's essential that we help our customers explore while making as little impact on the environment as possible."

"We are honored to receive the SEAL Sustainable Product Award for Groundwater Plume Analytics®, which address a widespread environmental challenge by providing a more comprehensive, real-time approach to assess groundwater contamination impacts. The tools equip WSP clients with data that is compelling, easier to understand, and can enable them to better allocate funds directly to areas where remediation is needed most. With Groundwater Plume Analytics®, our goal is to take the guesswork out of groundwater management for cost savings and environmental benefit. - Joe Ricker, senior technical principal at WSP USA, and one of the developers of the technology"

"We are delighted that the SEAL Awards have recognized our Carbon Neutral Delivery service to win this prestigious accolade. We remain committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2025 and continue leading the world to a zero carbon future through safe, efficient, and sustainable shipping." — Michael Blanding, Sustainability & Impact Investment Leader at Berge Bulk

"We are honored to receive the SEAL Business Sustainability award for our environmental conservation efforts, especially in the field of carbon management and our energy-saving and environment-friendly design facilities," said Alfons Mensdorff-Pouilly, CEO of Jebsen Group. "Jebsen Group is committed to making a positive contribution to society. We integrate economic, social, and environmental considerations into every aspect of our strategic and operational decisions. In the future, we will continue implementing green initiatives with our employees and business partners in order to improve the environment and well-being of the local communities."

"Our mission is helping businesses and communities prosper and that means finding sustainability solutions that scale globally, but meet local needs," said Dale Ewing, CEO of Installnet. "We've been focused on doing just that with Ecoserv and we are honored to receive this recognition with our customers. Getting zero done is an audacious, but achievable goal."

"Our teams' actions every day make real impact on reducing carbon emissions and food waste," said Sodexo USA Vice President of Sustainability & CSR Jessica Synkoski. "Receiving the SEAL Environmental Initiative Award for Sodexo's GOALympics food waste reduction program is a recognition of that impact. Our approach wraps employee engagement and appreciation around proven waste reduction tactics."

"We are honoured to receive the SEAL Sustainable Service Award in recognition of veritree's innovative verification platform for restorative action. By verifying, validating, measuring, and sharing restorative impact, we are empowering businesses to invest in trustworthy nature solutions. We are humbled to be recognized in this effort, as we continue to pursue our goal of catalyzing the restorative economy. We would like to thank our community of like-minded businesses and planting partners who have been instrumental in leading the change towards a restorative future." – Derrick Emsley, CEO of veritree

"Putting TIPA compostable packaging, along with organic materials like food and yard waste, into compost piles, where they all break down together, results in an end product of rich soil," says TIPA Co-Founder Daphna Nissenbaum "Through increased composting, we can seize the opportunity to mitigate climate change and ensure an adequate future food supply for the world.

We are extremely honored to receive the SEAL Sustainable Product Award for TIPA Compostable Packaging Solutions at your 2022 Business Sustainability Awards. TIPA's certified compostable packaging offers a real solution to the global plastic predicament, by focusing on the end of life of the package. When put in a compost environment, our packaging will biodegrade into water, CO2, and biomass, within 3-6 months. Just like any other organic matter, TIPA's compostable solutions becoming a resource for our soils, instead of a waste that keeps contaminating our planet for hundreds of years. By working together along the entire supply chain, and using advanced technologies and innovations, we will continue to solve the plastic challenge."

"At Allegion, safeguarding the environment aligns to our core values like 'do the right thing' and 'this is your business, run with it," said Cindy Farrer, Allegion Senior Vice President of Global Operations and Integrated Supply Chain. "We are honored to receive a SEAL Award for Environmental Initiatives – and even more grateful for our innovative team members who followed these values. Their water reduction initiative is driving a more positive impact in the communities where we operate while also making our manufacturing processes more sustainable and efficient."

"At Lattice, sustainability is a key focus area for the company. We are honored to receive this recognition for our new Lattice Avant FPGA platform, which extends our low power leadership to more customer applications than ever before and enables our customers with new levels of power efficiency to help them achieve their sustainability goals with their designs," said Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Lattice.

"We are honored to receive the SEAL Sustainable Product Award for our new product SYL-OFF™ SL 184 Coating recognizing our commitment to sustainable product development. This new technology solves the long-standing misting issue and enables high-speed label production while reducing downtime and minimizing waste during the coating process." — Nathalie Gerard, Global Segment Leader General Release at Dow

"As the leading brand that provides simple alternatives to plastic bags and containers, we're thrilled to earn a SEAL Sustainable Product Award for our newest bowls product," said Shannon Morgan Stearns, CEO at Stasher. "We're really proud to provide another functional and sustainable solution that eliminates the need for single-use plastic."

"We are proud to receive the SEAL Business Sustainability Award in recognition of our successful efforts to maintain 100% carbon neutrality for a third consecutive year," said Alex Gellman, Vertical Bridge Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "Environmentally conscious initiatives have been a core part of our daily operations since our founding in 2014. As the largest private owner and operator of communications infrastructure in the United States, we remain committed to finding innovative ways to support sustainability and reduce our environmental footprint."

"We are proud to have created a solution that inspires communities across the nation and encourages the proper disposal of unused and expired medications using the Deterra Drug Deactivation and Disposal System," said Jason Sundby, CEO of Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc. "Prevention is a vital step in ensuring that harmful chemicals stay out of our landfills and water sources. By providing proper education and the tools to dispose of medications, we can reduce negative environmental impacts, protect natural resources, and help keep the planet safe for future generations."

"Being recognized as winners of the 2022 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards is such an honor and motivation for our entire team at Flock as we continue our relentless efforts to create a more sustainable supply chain," said Oren Zaslansky, CEO and Founder of Flock Freight. "America's $800 billion freight transportation sector is a leading producer of emissions — but not just because trucks are burning massive amounts of diesel to ship goods. In fact, many trucks burn diesel just to ship air because businesses purchase entire trucks even when they can't load them to capacity. But with Flock Freight's freight pooling technology, FlockDirect, we can find and fill those empty spaces and slash emissions by up to 40 percent compared to traditional shipping modes."

"It's an honor to be the first shrimp company to win a SEAL award for a sustainable product. Sustainability and using practices and techniques that protect both the species and the ocean is a top priority at Del Pacifico Seafoods. We are always enhancing and improving so we can provide clean, high-quality seafood," said Ruben Castro, Chief Executive Officer at Del Pacifico Seafoods. "This recognition is not only a testament to the sustainability work that we pride ourselves on, but it also recognizes all the stakeholders from the fishermen to the contributors who make change possible with their effort and commitment."

"As a global technology company driving energy innovation for a balanced plant, we are proud to be recognized by SEAL for our science-based commitment to sustainability. This award highlights the critical importance of decarbonizing oil and gas operations, as well as other hard-to-abate industries to accelerate a more sustainable energy future." — Mikki Corcoran, VP Sustainability at SLB

"Gotham Greens is honored to receive a SEAL Business Sustainability Award alongside so many other admirable brands paving the way to a more sustainable future," said Viraj Puri, CEO and Co-Founder of Gotham Greens. "Since its founding over a decade ago, Gotham Greens' mission has been to transform how and where fresh produce is grown. We have always been committed to conserving vital resources through innovative and sustainable technology, and thanks to our network of high-tech hydroponic greenhouses, we're able to use up to 95% less water and 97% less land compared to conventional farms. We aspire to be a part of the agricultural industry's solution to the increasingly visible impacts of climate change. We are humbled to continue our work of prioritizing positive impact for communities across the country and ultimately furthering our mission of driving toward a more sustainable food system."

"We are honored for the ABM team to be recognized for our dedication to driving sustainable change through innovation," said Scott Salmirs, President and Chief Executive Officer of ABM. "Through the depth and breadth of our offerings across industries, we have an unmatched understanding on the growing importance of EV infrastructure, and this recognition reflects our commitment in delivering sustainable solutions that deliver results for clients, their customers, and the world around us."

"We are honored to receive the SEAL award in recognition of our innovative design for the world's first comprehensive Climate and Sustainable Ocean living museum transformative initiative in San Francisco. In the last 42 years of our public service in environmental advocacy we have served millions of people through our programs, exhibits and outreach initiatives. Our international team of experts- especially Anouk Legendre- the principal architect deserves to be congratulated. This generational institute conceived as a LEED Platinum facility will bring climate literacy and awareness for informed action." -George Jacob, FRCGS President & CEO, Bay Ecotarium.

"We are honored to be recognized as a winner of SEAL Awards! We share the benefits and the responsibilities of the same environment, therefore, it needs effort and participation from everyone. In this case, we appreciate all the staff who contribute themselves building the better future and believing in it. We expect to see the good and original meaning of plastic and carbon in human society. "—Vani Chen, CEO, King Yuan Fu.

"ADM is uniquely positioned to partner with growers and customers alike to create value for participants across the value chains in which we operate while helping secure a more sustainable future. We're proud to continue to expand our partnership with growers, providing valuable support to enhance farm-level sustainability and helping their businesses grow and succeed while simultaneously advancing Scope 3 emissions goals for both ADM and our customers." - Alison Taylor, chief sustainability officer at ADM

"Our global team at IBM is so honored and proud to receive the 2022 SEAL Sustainable Product Award for IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4," says Megan Conklin, Director of LinuxONE for IBM. "This award recognizes IBM's relentless pursuit of innovation that matters for the world; LinuxONE Emperor 4 can help businesses reduce their data center energy consumption by up to 75%, immediately shrinking their carbon footprint. The IBM LinuxONE and IBM zSystems portfolios demonstrate the longstanding commitment of IBM to deliver more sustainable technology that continues to evolve with our clients and their goals."

ABOUT THE SEAL AWARDS

SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through our business sustainability awards & environmental journalism awards while funding research and pursuing our own environmental impact campaigns.

The SEAL Awards' core pillars are:

For companies interested in entering our 2023 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards, please complete the brief RSVP form here

Media Contact

Matt Harney, SEAL Awards, 9874561784, operations@sealawards.com

SOURCE SEAL Awards