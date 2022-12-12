Diamond Looks Without Diamond Prices Debut, in the New Suzy Levian Diamondesque Collection

Diamondesque brings classic diamond jewelry styles to every woman.

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mother of six, business owner, and creative powerhouse, Suzy Levian celebrates and embodies female empowerment. Her collection merges classic fine jewelry styles with a hidden diamond, meant to remind the wearer of her own inner strength and sparkle. During the holiday season, many seek to gift or to receive the diamond classics: tennis bracelets, rings, studs, or pendants to wear for party season. In her latest collection, Diamondesque, Suzy Levian, creates elegant cubic zirconia and sterling silver looks that mimic the luxuriousness of fine diamond jewelry at a fraction of the price.

Gifting the look of classic fine jewelry pieces, the Suzy Levian Sterling Silver White Cubic Zirconia Hoop Earrings feature three rows of round cut white cubic zirconia, with the center row showcasing larger, set cubic zirconia surrounded by smaller cubic zirconia on each side, in sterling silver. The glittering CZs go down the outside and inside of the hoops and feature a lever back closure. These prongs set hoop earrings make a statement, perfect for any occasion. Their sophisticated design can be matched with the elegant Suzy Levian Cubic Zirconia Sterling Silver 7 inch Tennis Bracelet, which displays round cut white cubic zirconias, hand set in sterling silver, with a shared prong setting and double safety lock closure. These classic pieces can be paired together, or worn separately, year-round.

As the holiday season approaches, many gather with friends and family to embrace the moments created throughout the year, and new memories are made as jewelry is gifted. The halo design is popular, for giving the illusion of making a stone look larger than it is. The Suzy Levian Sterling Silver White Cubic Zirconia Hoop Earrings presents a single row of larger asscher cut white cubic zirconias, set between a halo of round cut white cubic zirconias, in sterling silver with a lever back closure. This design honors Suzy Levian's message that "by creating jewelry that is beautiful inside and out, (she) empowers women to discover their inner strength, power and beauty." Gifting this piece to a loved one this holiday season demonstrates the importance one holds in life, while celebrating their inner strength, power, and beauty. The hoops can be coupled with the Suzy Levian White Sterling Silver Emerald-Cut white Cubic Zirconia Halo Ring, which has an emerald cut white cubic zirconia center stone, with a cubic zirconia halo and four rows of smaller white cubic zirconias going down the band in sterling silver (available in sizes 5-9). Beautiful pieces for honoring one's love and affection, her sterling silver works bring affordable luxury to all.

Jeweler and Designer Suzy Levian states of the Diamondesque Collection, "When they say diamonds are a girl's best friend, they're referring to the happy good feelings that come with the sparkle and glam. Before I started my own company, I was going through hard times financially to support my six children, and did not have the luxury to buy myself diamonds. This experience opened my eyes to the realization that high quality, realistic looking diamondesque jewelry needed to be made for everyone, including myself."

Women are often shown love and devotion through gifts of flowers, and Suzy Levian has reinterpreted floral motifs into her diamondesque classics. The Suzy Levian Sterling Silver White Cubic Zirconia Flower Ring is has four marquise cut cubic zirconias which create a beautiful flower design, surrounded by a pave set cubic zirconia halo available, in sizes 5-9. The design sits on half the ring, for a comfortable fit. The piece is reminiscent of a bloom of flowers, making it the perfect gift for flower lovers in your life. The Suzy Levian Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Floral Eternity Band is a 5-stone band with five round cut white cubic zirconias, in a pave set cubic zirconia halo, available in sizes 5-9. The ring is designed with a ½ band, for a comfortable fit. Memorable and elegant, Suzy Levian's Diamondesque floral jewelry let's one wear their botanical favorites year-round.

Aside from being the time of year where one reminisces about the past 365 days, one also makes memories for the year to come. The Diamondesque Collection has rings for making the holiday season a memorable one, perfect for the highly anticipated "I do." The Suzy Levian Sterling Silver White Emerald-Cut Cubic Zirconia Engagement Ring consists of a beautiful white emerald cut cubic zirconia, sitting in the middle of graduating baguette side stones, channel-set in between two rows of pave round cut stones, which are hand-set in sterling silver, available in sizes 5-9. The Suzy Levian Sterling Silver Marquise Cubic Zirconia Engagement Ring showcases a marquise cut cubic zirconia in the center, accented by pear shape stones on each side, hand-set in sterling silver with beautiful pave details, available in sizes 5-9. The Suzy Levian Sterling White Elongated Cushion Cut Cubic Zirconia Bridal Ring has an elongated cushion cut white cubic zirconia center stone, with a round cut cubic zirconia halo, two trapeze white cubic zirconia side stones, and pave gemstones going down the band, all hand-set in sterling silver, available in sizes 5-9. The ideal placeholder ring for a proposal, choosing a cubic zirconia and sterling silver ring allows your fiancé time to shop for the perfect ring, for wear every day for a lifetime.

The Diamondesque Collection offers exceptional designs at affordable prices, empowering women to buy for themselves, and for each other, celebrating the milestones in life this season. To shop the Suzy Levian Diamondesque Collection, visit https://suzylevian.com/collections/diamondesque, 516-918-9998 or email customerservice@suzylevian.com. For press inquiries, contact Pietra Communication at 212-913-9761 or email info@pietrapr.com.

Suzy Levian is the youngest of the five children of Mr. A. LeVian, the founder of LeVian Corp. While working with her brothers at LeVian Corp., Suzy opened her own business, with the goal of empowering women through beautiful, affordable jewelry designs for all. Her signature collections are renowned for their breathtaking juxtaposition of gemstones and curves. Passionate and energizing, Suzy Levian creates provocative, elegant accessories catering to women invigorating their inner power.

