Offshore Wind Company Havfram Increases Equity Funding to USD 500 Million, Confirms That Construction of First Vessel is Underway

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Havfram, an offshore wind services company based in Norway, announced that it has secured an additional USD 250 million in equity funding through a partnership between its primary sponsor, Sandbrook Capital, and Canada's PSP Investments.

The substantial equity funding, in addition to credit financing from commercial banks and export credit agencies, will be used to build a fleet of state-of-the-art offshore wind vessels. These vessels, capable of installing turbines reaching over 300 meters in tip height and foundations of up to 3,000 tonnes at water depths of up to 70 meters, are among the most critically scarce components of the global renewable energy supply chain.

Havfram also confirmed that its first vessel is now under construction, following execution of a shipbuilding contract with CIMC-Raffles. The NG20000X vessel is equipped with a 3,250-ton crane and the latest battery hybrid drive train technology designed to reduce carbon emissions per MW installed by over 70% compared to previous vessel models. The agreement with CIMC-Raffles contemplates the construction of up to four of these advanced vessels.

Even Larsen, CEO of Havfram's offshore wind construction business, said "I am proud to announce this important milestone for Havfram Wind AS. With this world-class equipment and one of the most experienced teams in the industry, we are certain that we will be able to provide a first-class service to project owners, turbine suppliers and construction partners globally. I'm also excited that our vessels will have some of the lowest emission profiles in the industry, as we have designed them to use latest electric battery and energy recovery systems, as well as numerous other sustainability innovations."

Commenting on the additional capitalization, Havfram's CEO Ingrid Due-Gundersen said "Our planet can't afford delays in the fight against climate change. The doubling of our equity funding only a month after Sandbrook's initial investment in Havfram is a testament to the fact that rapid progress can in fact be made when we bring together the right engineering and operational capabilities and specialized investors of scale. We're extremely grateful to Sandbrook and PSP Investments, not just for their trust and financial support, but also for the way they are already leveraging their experience and extensive networks to help Havfram become a leading partner to the global offshore wind industry."

Patrick Charbonneau, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Infrastructure Investments at PSP, added "PSP Investments believes the buildout of the offshore wind supply chain to be part of the solution in addressing climate change and the global shift to net zero. The state-of-the-art vessels built by Havfram will enable the construction of the largest offshore wind turbines to date. For this reason, we are excited to partner with Sandbrook and with the Havfram team to support the growth of offshore wind as one of the world's most scalable sources of clean energy."

About Havfram

Havfram is a pureplay offshore wind infrastructure company focused on providing transport, installation and development services for the offshore wind sector. The company was spun out of Havfram AS (formerly known as Ocean Installer AS), a global maritime contractor sponsored by HitecVision, and is developing a fleet of next-generation turbine installation vessels capable of servicing 20 MW+ offshore wind turbines. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with a global presence and offices in Stavanger, Perth and Aberdeen. On November 7th, 2022, Havfram announced that Sandbrook Capital had acquired a majority stake in the company and made an equity commitment of up to USD 250 million. HitecVision remains a minority investor in Havfram.

About PSP Investments

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) is one of Canada's largest pension investment managers with $230.5 billion of net assets under management as of March 31, 2022. It manages a diversified global portfolio composed of investments in capital markets, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources and credit investments. Established in 1999, PSP Investments manages and invests amounts transferred to it by the Government of Canada for the pension plans of the federal Public Service, the Canadian Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Reserve Force. Headquartered in Ottawa, PSP Investments has its principal business office in Montréal and offices in New York, London and Hong Kong. For more information, visit investpsp.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Sandbrook Capital

Sandbrook Capital is a private investment firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with world class management teams to build great companies that are crucial to transforming the world's energy infrastructure. The firm was founded by five partners with decades long experience in the renewable energy sector. It is headquartered in Stamford, CT and London, UK.

About HitecVision

HitecVision is a leading provider of institutional capital to Europe's energy industry, helping build successful companies within oil and gas production, renewable energy, and energy infrastructure. HitecVision has been investing in the energy industry for more than three decades, and the firm's sector expertise and structuring capabilities permits it to build companies that combine capital preservation with equity return upside potential. The firm is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway with offices in Oslo, London and Milan.

