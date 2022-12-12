India Server (Rack, Blade, Tower) Markets Report 2022: A $1.6 Billion Market in 2022 - Growing Adoption of Big Data/Increasing Usage of Cloud Services - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Server Market, By Hardware (Rack Server, Blade Server, Tower Server), By Operating System (Linux, Windows, iOS, Others), By End User (IT & ITeS, Government, Telecommunications, BFSI, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Server Market was valued at USD 1602.97 million in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.19% during the forecast period, owing to a rapidly increasing investment in Data Center due to increased usage of cloud services in the country.

A server is a computer and the mechanism it uses to distribute resources, services, data, or a wide range of programs to other computers, sometimes known as clients, through a network. Computers are regarded as servers when they share resources with client machines.

Growing Adoption of Big Data Driving Market Growth

Owing to increased internet speed and an increase in internet users, a lot of data has been generated over time and social media usage has expanded. Healthcare, BFSI, education, and the hospitality sectors are just a few of the businesses that are being impacted by the growth of data.

Technology advancements and initiatives to undergo a digital transformation are driving this trend. The demand for servers to manage and store data is increasing as a result of the trend toward digitalization. Data centers will therefore be more necessary to store the created data.

As these servers are integrating automated facilities as a result of technological advancements, their operators are likely to buy incredibly sophisticated servers that can be managed remotely.

Increasing Usage of Cloud Services Driving India Server Market

In order to stop the spread of COVID-19, India went into lockdown. This led to the country's remote working policy, which has been substantially backed by cloud computing solutions and enables employees to do jobs effectively from any place. On the cloud, such as businesses and governments can effectively handle a lot of data.

These cloud services are, however, quite vulnerable to issues such as incorrect storage configuration, insufficient identity and access management safeguards, unsafe application programming interfaces (APIs), data loss, breaches, and leaks. T

hese concerns will increase in importance as more businesses adopt cloud computing models, which is likely to spur development in the installation of suitable servers and the construction of suitable data centers. IoT is one of the most crucial connections for sensor and cloud server communication.

Growth of Sensor and IoT Controlled Environment is Driving the Market

As there are currently many new technologies and in-office sensors being used for servers, the future generation of advanced sensors will be able to regulate, automate, detect, and maintain many operations that will generate a lot of data.

Similar to how the Internet of Things (IoT) has been quickly embraced by a variety of industries nationwide, many activities are moving to the cloud and require data storage. IoT is one of the most crucial connections for sensor and cloud server communication.

As all the devices are IoT-connected, the cloud servers can easily coordinate their operations, and all the data is safely stored on servers, leading to a rise in demand for servers.

Government Initiatives

To open data centers (servers) in various states, the Indian government is considering a number of projects. For example, the UP-Data Center Policy FY2021 established a target investment of INR 20,000 Crores (USD 2.5 Billion) for the development of the 250MW data center industry.

The establishment of data centers (servers) in all state areas will be made possible by this. The way we live is changing quickly as a result of technology and data has evolved into a fundamental requirement for urbanization. With more than 1 billion mobile devices and 45 million internet users, India's data center growth is outpacing that of the rest of the world.

As a result of this initiative, other parts of India will start investing in the production of servers, which will drive the expansion of the country's server market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India Server Market.

Dell International Services India Private Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise India Private Limited

Cisco Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

Lenovo (India) Private Limited

IBM India Pvt Ltd

Acer India Private Limited

Fujitsu India Private Limited

Oracle India Private Limited

Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Huawei Technologies India Private Ltd.

Report Scope:

India Server Market, By Hardware:

Rack Server

Tower Server

Blade Server

India Server Market, By Operating System:

India Server Market, By End User:

IT & ITeS

Telecommunications

Government

BFSI

Others

India Server Market, By Region:

South India

West India

North India

East India

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x8lvrt

