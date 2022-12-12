New WORX 20 Volt Battery and Electric Powered Cooler Is Mobile Refrigerator/Freezer with Digital Temperature Control

The new WORX® 20V Battery and Electric Powered Cooler provides three options to keep things cool: two, 20V 4.0Ah batteries, a plug-in D/C power/cigarette lighter adapter for vehicles or an A/C 5 ft. power cord to plug into any electrical outlet. This handy innovation represents the latest cooler technology for travelers on the go, including trips to the beach, boat excursions, camper trailer trips, camp sites, road trips, picnics, patio and deck parties, concert and race track venues, tailgating and more.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new WORX® 20V Battery and Electric Powered Cooler provides three options to keep things cool: two, 20V 4.0Ah batteries, a plug-in D/C power/cigarette lighter adapter for vehicles, or an A/C 5 ft. power cord to plug into any electrical outlet. This handy innovation represents the latest cooler technology for travelers on the go, including trips to the beach, boat excursions, camper trailer trips, camp sites, road trips, picnics, patio and deck parties, concert and race track venues, tailgating, and more.

"It's one amazing cooler," said Katie Roberts, WORX Senior Product Manager. "This is a mini refrigerator perfect for on the go outdoor activities and events. Not requiring ice to keep things cold is a game changer, making activities more enjoyable and hassle free."

This is not grandpa's clunky metal cooler. Far from it. This futuristic cooler is like having your own mobile refrigerator/freezer at your disposal. It features a push-button digital control panel to monitor temperature readings from -4ºF to 68ºF (-20C to 20C). There are no more melting ice cubes, soggy sandwiches or excess water to drain.

Chill a can of soda at the optimal temperature of 40ºF; coming right up. Freezing and then thawing burger patties for the grill at a tailgating cookout; no problem. Cleanup is a snap with a dry cloth. The digital control panel displays temperature readings in both Fahrenheit and Celsius.

The 30 lb., polypropylene Battery and Electric Powered Cooler also serves as a mobile workstation. Take work to the beach or a favorite park. A built-in USB port located in the control panel is capable of powering small electronics including a mobile phone or tablet.

The WORX 20V Battery and Electric powered Cooler's overall measurements are 15.39 in.W x 26.22 in.L x 15.39 in.H. The cooler has a 24 quart capacity (1,386 cu. In.), providing enough storage to hold 35 12 oz. cans. An LED light illuminates the storage compartment automatically once the lid is opened. The cooler has two latching lids: one for the main storage compartment and the other for the 20V batteries. Also, there are two built-in cup holders in the lid. Connected to the cooler's outer rim is a convenient built-in bottle opener.

At the back and base of the cooler are side and rear exhaust vents similar to a refrigerator. Also at the rear are the connections for both the A/C power cord and the D/C power/cigarette lighter adapter cord (included). For mobility, the cooler has two 4 in. diameter resin wheels and, in front, a drop-down pull handle.

Two WORX 20V 4.0Ah batteries are included with the cooler. When fully charged, the batteries will run an average of 10 hours before recharging is needed. For initial use, it's recommended to preset the desired temperature and then use the A/C power cord connected to an electrical outlet before switching to battery power. Typically, it takes 15 minutes for the cooler to reach 32ºF (OºC). The WORX 20V 4.0Ah batteries are compatible with up to 100 other WORX 20V, 40V and 80V lifestyle, DIY, and lawn and garden tools for cost savings and convenience.

Included with the WORX 20V Battery and Electric Powered Cooler are 2, 20V 4.0Ah MAX lithium batteries, 1-hour dual-port charger, an A/C power cord, and a D/C power/cigarette lighter adapter cord.

The WORX 20V Battery and Electric Powered Cooler (WX876L, $499.99) is available at worx.com. A bare tool version minus the batteries and charger (WX876L.9, $399.99) also is available. It's covered by the WORX three-year limited warranty.

