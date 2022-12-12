CapitalGainsReport Sector Spotlight: Green Penny Stocks (VKIN, FCEL, VVPR, ASTI)

Today's market is changing, and more and more investors are demanding that environmental stewardship and profitable returns coexist. The numbers behind ESG funds support their mandates from a business perspective as well. 77% of ESG funds that were 10 years old still existed in early 2022. That number was a much lower at only 46% for conventional funds.

Investors like penny stocks because of their upside potential. Those same investors should consider seeking out the best green penny stocks in particular because a clear trend toward sustainable investing isn’t slowing: between 2018 and 2036, ESG and sustainable investing are expected to grow by 43 percent.

In this article, I will discuss a few green penny stocks that have great upside potential.

Viking Energy Group Inc. VKIN - The rest of 2022 looks bright for this company. Viking Energy Group is a green clean energy sector operator. It continues to make aggressive acquisitions within the clean energy space. In Q2, the company picked up where it left off in Q1. Its licensor, ESG Clean Energy, LLC ‘ESG’ recently acquired a U.S. VKIN has licensing rights to the company's technology in Canada and 25 locations in the United States, thanks to a patent related to carbon capture technology.

VKIN is far more than a single-play energy firm, owning $96 million in oil and gas assets. It is an operational and versatile company with ownership rights over several green clean energy-related, unique solutions, and ready-to-market firms.

VKIN recently received a new, valuable U.S. Patent (No. 11,286,832) relating to the intellectual property and other rights licensed by Viking from ESG involving a Bottoming Cycle Power System related to its carbon capture technology. It marks numerous advanced power generation technologies it owns.

This patent relates to ways to keep natural gas's high energy level without losing it during the carbon capture process. VKIN's ESG patent rights are exclusive for all of Canada and non-exclusive for up to 25 locations within the United States. It is environmentally friendly because it captures carbon gasses, which are harmful greenhouse gases.

Another technology under the VKIN umbrella is their cutting edge medical waste treatment technology. Viking Ozone Technology, LLC, VKIN offers its revolutionary VKIN-6000, a waste treatment system utilizing ozone. By combining their technology with the use of ozone, VKIN is able to provide a solution for the treatment of hazardous medical waste that is both environmentally sustainable and cost-effective.

Recently, VKIN received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent & Trademark Office ("USPTO") for patent application No. 17/576,801 titled "Multi-Chamber Medical Waste Ozone-Based Treatment Systems and Methods". A Notice of Allowance indicates that the USPTO has determined that a patent will be granted based on an application. This means that their game-changing medical waste technology will be patented in the coming months.

Keep VKIN on your radar for stocks that have great potential for breakouts in the future.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. FCEL - FuelCell Energy is a leader in sustainable clean energy technologies that address some of the world’s most critical challenges around energy, safety, and global urbanization. Collectively, FCEL holds more than 450 fuel cell technology patents in the United States and globally.

Last week, FCEL announced it was accepting orders for its solid oxide electrolyzer and solid oxide fuel cell platform. This platform will give more organizations the option to implement a flexible energy strategy and will allow organizations to start their energy transition knowing they can shift to 100% zero-carbon hydrogen in the future.

VivoPower International VVPR - VVPR will continue to gain recognition as a solid green penny stock.

VVPR is a certified B Corporation, which means that it prioritizes people, profits, and the environment. Although such designations can be contentious, VivoPower International remains in elite company: As of 2021, only 4,000 companies were B Corp-certified, giving it the legitimacy investors seek when selecting green penny stocks.

Tembo, a subsidiary of VivoPower, manufactures battery conversion kits for electric vehicles. Additionally, the firm designs solar energy project electrical systems.

VVPR secured a definitive agreement with Toyota Australia for its Tembo EV conversion kits and reported commitments for 3,350 kits as of the end of the second quarter. While revenues have remained stagnant, the company appears to have opened substantial markets in the Middle East and Southeast Asia to sell its EV conversion kits.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ASTI - is a leading provider of CIGS solar technology and manufacturer of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels for both current and future agrivoltaic, space, and aerospace applications.

Recently, the company announced that its stock is now available for trading on all U.S. options exchanges. Nasdaq approved ASTI options for trading on November 17, 2022 and four options chains are now available to the public: December 2022, January 2023, February 2023 and May 2023.

“This is another step in our comprehensive turnaround that began in early 2022 with the relisting of ASTI on Nasdaq, reforming our board of directors, and installing new executive leadership,” said Ascent Solar CEO Jeffrey Max. “I am excited about the additional opportunities and liquidity that options trading on ASTI will bring to the investment community.”

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements indicating certain actions & quote; may, could, or might occur. Understand there is no guarantee past performance will be indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap and growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investors investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. RazorPitch is responsible for the production and distribution of this content. RazorPitch is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. RazorPitch authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, and editorial content. RazorPitch has been compensated three thousand five hundred via wire transfer by Regal Consulting to produce and syndicate content related to VKIN. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and website viewers, are expected to read the full disclaimers and financial disclosures statement that can be found on our website.

