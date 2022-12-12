Breast Surgery Retractors Market Size Estimated to Reach US$ 328.68 Mn by 2025 as per TMR

The global breast surgery retractors market is expected to expand due to the high prevalence of breast cancer

Presence of a large proportion of elderly female population and rising rates of early prognosis are estimated to augment the market growth

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global breast surgery retractors market is projected to expand at a rate of 3.20% during the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. The market is anticipated to be worth US$ 328.68 Mn by the end of 2025.

The preference for breast surgeries is increasing owing to the rising popularity of aesthetics and minimally invasive procedures. The global breast surgery retractors market is expanding as a result of the rising number of breast surgeries performed across the globe.

Global Breast Surgery Retractors Market: Growth Drivers

Women over the age of 40 are likely to develop breast cancer. Additionally, the rising awareness of breast cancer, particularly among women, is expected to support the growth of the global market for breast surgery retractors in the near future. The presence of a sizable portion of the female geriatric population and rising rates of early prognosis are expected to act as growth drivers for the global surgery retractors market.

The increased preference for aesthetic procedures, such as breast augmentation, and technological advancements, including availability of disposable retractors and lighted retractors, are expected to strengthen breast surgery retractors business opportunities. It is estimated that interface and design advancements in technology would eventually boost the market development.

The market for breast surgery retractors has witnessed significant technological advancements and product innovations as a result of the growing occurrence of breast cancer. Concurrently, the rising preference for breast augmentation, breast reduction, and breast reconstruction cosmetic surgery has led to industry growth. A major trend driving the market is the increase in implants and improvements in implantation techniques for breast cosmetic surgery.

Key Findings of Global Breast Surgery Retractors Market

Single-arm retractors are predicted to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. Technological advancements that resulted in the creation of illuminated retractor devices and the growing use of these devices in breast surgery procedures are promoting the rapid growth of single-arm retractor devices.

R&D activities have been conducted to enhance the safety of the procedures, which has resulted in the launch of innovative procedures, such as lumpectomy, mastectomy, and others, in the breast surgery retractors market. Subsequently, the development of visualization aids and illuminated retractors has made it easier for surgeons to achieve the required clinical result.

The disposable retractors segment is expanding rapidly as it lowers the risk of contamination. Furthermore, it also helps to reduce complications and infections. However, the reusable retractors segment is estimated to show exponential growth due to the burgeoning demand in breast surgery procedures.

Global Breast Surgery Retractors Market: Regional Assessment

North America is anticipated to lead the global market owing to the significant increase in demand for breast surgery retractors in this region. The increasing prevalence of breast cancer among women, especially in the U.S. has led to growth of the market in this region. Europe is another important market for breast surgery retractor products due to the rising importance of aesthetic looks in both professional and personal areas. This is attributed to the expanding awareness regarding physical appearance. Asia Pacific is also estimated to witness substantial market growth owing to the increasing focus of government bodies on enhancing healthcare infrastructure.

Global Breast Surgery Retractors Market: Key Players

Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments

Medtronic

OBP Medical

Hayden Medical

Integra LifeSciences

CooperSurgical

Novo Surgical

Black & Black Surgical

CONMED Corporation.

Zimmer Biomet

Global Breast Surgery Retractors Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Single-arm Retractors

Double-arm Retractors

Usage Type

Disposable Retractors

Re-usable Retractors

Procedure

Breast Reconstruction

Plastic Surgery

Lumpectomy

Mastectomy

End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Gynecology Clinics

Regions

North America

Europe

U.K.



Germany



Spain



France



Italy



Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



Israel



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

