Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment Market Report (2022 to 2030) | Siemens Healthineers AG, Hitachi, Ltd., Bruker, Fujifilm Holding Corp, and Aurora Imaging Technology

Pune, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment market is expected to clock US$ 12.07 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period. The global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment market is primarily driven by the introduction of novel products, technological advancement, and the widespread application of high-field MRI systems. Furthermore, rising awareness of the benefits of early diagnosis, as well as favorable reimbursement policies, are propelling the global magnetic resonance imaging market. However, the magnetic resonance imaging market's growth is being stifled by high equipment costs and a low adoption rate for new equipment. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled "Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030"

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), is a noninvasive medical imaging technique that produces exact images of virtually every internal human structure, including the organs, bones, muscles, and blood vessels. Magnetic waves are used in MRI scanners to produce images of the body. An MRI exam doesn't produce any radiation, like X-rays. The most used diagnostic imaging method in healthcare for detecting cancer, bone damage, neurological disorders, etc. is the magnetic resonance imaging scanner (MRI). Open magnetic resonance imaging equipment, broad bore magnetic resonance imaging equipment, and closed magnetic resonance imaging equipment are the three categories under which magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is categorized.

Growth Drivers

Technological advancements are driving the growth of the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market growth. The introduction of novel technology such as multi-contrast MRI systems, the introduction of new software support for better photographic output, and less scanning time are increasing the adoption of novel technology and also assisting doctors to understand the physical condition more precisely. These factors are fueling the global magnetic field resonance imaging (MRI) market.

The global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – Strength, Type, Application, End User, and Region

Excerpts from ‘by Strength'

The global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment market has been classified into:

Very High-Field (MRI) Systems (4T And above)

High-Field (MRI) Systems (1.5T To 3T)

Low-Field (MRI) Systems (1.5T)

High field (MRI) system (1.5T to 3T) is dominating the global magnetic resonance imaging market due to high accuracy of diagnosis, high strength, and less scanning time. Additionally, less cost of devices and increasing adoption in underdeveloped countries are contributing to the growth of the high field (1.5T–3T) magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment market. Furthermore, a strong product portfolio, technological advancement, and multipurpose use in diagnosis & research are fueling the global high-field magnetic resonance imaging market. Moreover, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, neurological disease, and cancer cases is also propelling the global high-field system magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market forward.

Excerpts From ‘by Type'

The global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment market based on type classified into:

Open Systems

Closed Systems

Wide Bore Systems

Closed systems dominate the global magnetic resonance imaging market because of their excellent image processing quality, high specificity & precision, and ability to diagnose multiple conditions. Furthermore, a shorter diagnosis period and higher magnetic resonance for early diagnosis are driving the growth of the closed system magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment market.

Excerpts from ‘by Region Segmentation

The global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment market is dominated by North America, followed by Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the high adoption of novel technology & equipment, favorable reimbursement policies, and increasing awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis. Additionally, the development of infrastructure, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies and increasing awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis are contributing to the growth of the North America magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market growth.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment market are:

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE Healthcare)

Siemens Healthineers AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Esaote SpA

Time Medical Holding

Shenzhen Anke Hi-tech Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Basda Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen

Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Fonar Corporation

Fujifilm Holding Corp

Aspect Imaging

Bruker

Aurora Imaging Technology

Neusoft Medical Systems

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION

Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report

RESEARCH STRENGTHOLOGY

Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions

PREMIUM INSIGHTS

Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities

GLOBAL MAGNETIC RESONANCE IMAGING (MRI) EQUIPMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY STRENGTH

Very High Field MRI Systems (4 and above) High-Field MRI Systems (1.5T to 3T) Low Field MRI Systems (<1.5T)

GLOBAL MAGNETIC RESONANCE IMAGING (MRI) EQUIPMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE

Open MRI Systems Closed MRI Systems Wide Bore MRI Systems

TOC Continued…

