Global Wireless Headphone Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Imagine Marketing, Bose, Dell and Dolby Laboratories Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wireless headphone market was valued at $42,693.9 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $156,501.9 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.4%.

The global wireless headphone market was valued at $42,693.9 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $156,501.9 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.4%.

The wireless headphone industry is currently driven by portable music systems, such as best noise cancelling earbuds, bluetooth noise cancelling headphones, tablets, and portable music players.

Further, advancements and innovations have resulted in the development of sophisticated noise cancellation features, which have further added to the popularity. The industry dynamics are changing rapidly with the trend for affordable and compact headphones. The North American market is estimated to witness steady growth owing to early technology adoption and market maturity.

The emergence of active noise cancellation techniques resulting in minimization of any distortion caused while listening, providing an improved listening experience to the consumers, is estimated to fuel the market growth. Increase in consumer disposable income, especially in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil, is expected to significantly propel the market demand. In addition, an upsurge in adoption rate across gyms and offices is anticipated to drive the market demand over the next seven years.

One of the most effective media for brands to raise awareness and increase sales has been shown to be television. However, extravagant applications are preferable. In order to create an unstoppable force for content producers, distributors, and brands worldwide, OTT apps, or those that stream video without a cable box, combine the scale and flexibility of the internet with the reach and power of traditional pay-TV.

Despite the fact that 70% of customers subscribe to at least one major OTT service like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or Hulu, many consumers still turn to alternative media outlets to meet their content needs. Your brand can step in to close the gaps in that situation. Every day, hundreds of small and medium-sized companies release OTT apps. Therefore, owing to the growth of OTT and entertainment the demand for high sound quality have raised which is fuelling the market of wireless headphones in the process.

The growing demand for wireless headphones, increase in trade restrictions, and intense rivalry are hurting the growth of the wireless market, resulting in deterioration of product quality and increasing the sale of fake wireless headphones in the market. In recent years, wireless headphones have become fashion accessories or status symbols that boast big name brands and big price tags to match.

Small scale business owners enter the market, and due to high fluctuation in the prices, they make cheap copies and counterfeits to make a good profit margin for themselves. On the other hand, the reputed brand's products cost a fortune, and consumers are keen to look for products that are low in cost. The rising demand for products from a reputed brand at a low cost and the higher discounts provided on e-commerce websites and retail stores in the market give rise to the sale of counterfeit products.

However, availability of numerous options are fostering the market growth. More diversity than ever before is available. Wireless earbuds range in price from around $30 for the JLab Go Air to over $400 for the Bowers & Wilkins PI7. If you need rugged wireless earbuds for working out, buy a pair with a high IP rating like the Jaybird Vista 2 or Jabra Elite Active 75t. Alternatively, users can get the Sony WF-1000XM4 or Bose QuietComfort Buds if you desire noise cancellation. The UE Fits are wireless earbuds that are essentially custom-molded to fit your ears if you can't find any that do.

The key market players included in the wireless headphones market analysis are Apple, Inc, ASUSTeK Computers Inc., Imagine Marketing Limited., Bose Corporation, Dell Inc., Dolby Laboratories, Inc., Demant Group, Hifiman Corporation, HP Inc, Logitech, Mivi, Lenovo, BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd, Philips NV., Samsung, Skullcandy, Sony, TCL, Xiomi

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the wireless headphone market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing wireless headphone market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the wireless headphone market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global wireless headphone market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 970 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $42693.9 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $156501.9 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key market segments

1.3.Key benefits to the stakeholders

1.4.Research Methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7.Pricing Analysis

3.8.Value Chain Analysis

CHAPTER 4: WIRELESS HEADPHONE MARKET, BY PRICE POINT

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Economic

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Premium

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Ultra Premium

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: WIRELESS HEADPHONE MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Bluetooth

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Infrared (IR)

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Radiofrequency (RF)

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Kleer

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: WIRELESS HEADPHONE MARKET, BY HEADPHONE TYPE

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Over-ear

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 On-ear

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 In-ear

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: WIRELESS HEADPHONE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Supermarket/Hypermarket

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Independent Retail Stores

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 E-commerce

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: WIRELESS HEADPHONE MARKET, BY CATEGORY

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Market size and forecast

8.2 Branded

8.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.2.3 Market analysis by country

8.3 Private Label

8.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 9: WIRELESS HEADPHONE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Market size and forecast

9.2 Entertainment

9.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

9.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

9.2.3 Market analysis by country

9.3 Gaming

9.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

9.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

9.3.3 Market analysis by country

9.4 Fitness

9.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

9.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

9.4.3 Market analysis by country

9.5 Virtual Reality

9.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

9.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

9.5.3 Market analysis by country

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

9.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

9.6.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 10: WIRELESS HEADPHONE MARKET, BY DEVICE APPLICATION

10.1 Overview

10.1.1 Market size and forecast

10.2 Smartphones

10.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

10.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

10.2.3 Market analysis by country

10.3 Laptops

10.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

10.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

10.3.3 Market analysis by country

10.4 Desktop

10.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

10.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

10.4.3 Market analysis by country

10.5 Others

10.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

10.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

10.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 11: WIRELESS HEADPHONE MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 12: WIRELESS HEADPHONE MARKET, BY FUNCTIONALITY

CHAPTER 13: WIRELESS HEADPHONE MARKET, BY END USER GENERATION

CHAPTER 14: WIRELESS HEADPHONE MARKET, BY INGRESS PROTECTION

CHAPTER 15: WIRELESS HEADPHONE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 16: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

16.1. Introduction

16.2. Top winning strategies

16.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

16.4. Competitive Dashboard

16.5. Competitive Heatmap

16.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 17: COMPANY PROFILES

