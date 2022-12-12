Automotive 3D Printing Market 2022 Analysis by Driving Factors, Growth Rate (22.20%), Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2027

The global automotive 3D printing market size reached US$ 2.13 Bn in 2021. By 2027, It will reach US$ 7.39 Bn, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.20% during 2022-2027.

How big is the automotive 3D printing market?

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 7.39 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.20% during 2022-2027.

What is automotive 3d printing?

Automotive three-dimensional (3D) printing is a technology that manufactures digital objects through a printing machine. It creates prototypes by manufacturing layer-by-layer materials to design patterns, tooling components, and physical models. It assists in constructing several lightweight intricate geometric pieces, including internal channels and wire mesh, which reduces prototyping costs and produces complex parts while assuring minimal wastage of materials. Nowadays, 3D printing is extensively used across the automotive industry to validate prototypes and design, conceptualize, and customize vehicle parts in a minimum time.

What are the major drivers for the automotive 3D printing market?

The market is primarily driven by the expanding automotive industry and the increasing demand for lightweight materials to enhance fuel efficiency in automobiles. In addition, automotive 3D printing resolutions are widely adopted for manufacturing numerous complex parts of vehicles while reducing lead time, representing another major growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the introduction of fused deposition modeling (FDM) solutions that assist in manufacturing prototypes and concept model parts is accelerating market growth. Other factors, including the increasing strategic collaborations amongst crucial players and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for introducing innovative automotive 3D printing systems to meet evolving consumer needs, and the emerging trend of customized automotive parts, are also propelling the market growth.

List of Major Key Players:

• 3D Systems Inc.

• 3DGence

• Autodesk Inc.

• Desktop Metal Inc.

• EOS GmbH

• Formlabs Inc.

• Höganäs AB

• Materialise NV

• SLM Solutions Group AG

• Stratasys Ltd.

• Ultimaker BV

• voxeljet AG.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component type, technology type, material type and application.

Breakup by Component Type:

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Breakup by Technology Type:

• Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

• Stereo Lithography (SLA)

• Digital Light Processing (DLP)

• Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

• Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

• Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Breakup by Material Type:

• Metal

• Polymer

• Ceramic

Breakup by Application:

• Production

• Innovation and R&D

• Prototyping

Breakup by Geography:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

