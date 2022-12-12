Aptose Biosciences Establishes New At-The-Market Facility

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced it has entered into an equity distribution agreement (the “Equity Distribution Agreement”) with JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC, as agent (the “Agent”). Under the terms of the Equity Distribution Agreement, the Company may, from time to time, issue and sell through the Agent, common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) through “at-the-market” (“ATM”) distributions (the “Offering”) on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“NASDAQ”). Aptose will determine, at its sole discretion, the time, price and number of Common Shares to be sold under the Offering.



In connection with the Offering, Aptose filed a prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), qualifying the offer and sale of Common Shares having an aggregate offering price of up to US$50 million.

A copy of the Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying prospectus are available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov or may be obtained upon request to Aptose’s Investor Relations Department using the contact information set out below. Before you invest, you should read the Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying prospectus and other documents the issuer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the issuer and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov or from JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 211 E. 43rd Street, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10017; by email at ECM@jonestrading.com; or by telephone at 212-907-5398. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of offers to buy any securities of Aptose, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale of any security in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing precision medicines addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage oral kinase inhibitors under development for hematologic malignancies: tuspetinib (formerly HM43239), an oral, myeloid kinase inhibitor in an international Phase 1/2 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and luxeptinib, an oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinase inhibitor in Phase 1 a/b stage development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. For more information, please visit www.aptose.com.

