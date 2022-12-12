Shuttle buses, with 8 pick-up points, will be arranged by the Response and Coordination Centre for individuals infected with COVID-19 to go to the Community Treatment Centre (Macao East Asian Games Dome)
MACAU, December 12 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that shuttle buses, with 8 pick-up points, will be arranged in the next two days (12 - 13 December), so as to facilitate individuals infected with COVID-19 to go to the Community Treatment Centre (Macao East Asian Games Dome) for medical consultation. Target passengers are individuals who have a positive result for single-tube nucleic acid test/ rapid self-antigen test and who do not have the conditions to go to the Community Treatment Centre (Macao East Asian Games Dome) on their own. Shuttle buses with more pick-up points will be arranged from Wednesday (14 December) onwards for individuals infected with COVID-19 to go to the community outpatient clinics to seek medical consultation.
On Monday and Tuesday (12 - 13 December), “shuttle buses to the COVID-19 Community Treatment Centre” will depart from the first stop every hour on the hour, from 10:00 to 22:00. The routes are as follows:
|
C01
|
Federação de Médico e Saúde de Macau do Edifício Ilha Verde (Avenida do General Castelo Branco, next to Edifício Cheng I) >> Main gate of the former “Macau (Yat Yuen) Canidrome” > Community Treatment Centre (Macao East Asian Games Dome)
|
C02
|
Polyclinic of the Macau Medical and Health Federation (Jardim Nam Ngon) (Avenida Xian Xing Hai) >> Povoação de Sam Ka da Taipa (near the pedestrian corridor at Rua do Porto ) > Community Treatment Centre (Macao East Asian Games Dome)
|
C03
|
Youth Activities Centre of Areia Preta (Estrada Marginal da Areia Preta, near Edifício Kin Wa) >> Oriental Pearl (Rua Central da Areia Preta, near “The Residencia Macau”) > Community Treatment Centre (Macao East Asian Games Dome)
|
C04
|
Riviera Macao (at the bus terminal) >> Rotunda do Estádio (opposite to the Olympic Sports Centre, next to Macao Jockey Club) > Community Treatment Centre (Macao East Asian Games Dome)