MACAU, December 12 - The CCAC completed the detection of a case involving electoral bribery in relation to the 7th Legislative Assembly Elections. The involved trustee of a nomination committee allegedly provided a free tour, catering and gifts to more than 200 Macao citizens in order to collect enough voters’ signatures for submission of the application forms of confirmed nomination for his group to the Legislative Assembly Elections Affairs Management Committee.

Upon referral by the Public Prosecutions Office, the case was placed on file for investigation by the CCAC. It was found that the trustee of the group and a tour guide, who were responsible for coordinating the half-day tour, arranging catering and giving gifts including laundry detergent liquid and umbrellas on which the slogan of asking people to vote for that group was published, successfully lured more than 200 voters to write down their personal information in and sign on the forms. All of the aforementioned items were paid by the trustee. During investigation by the CCAC, quite a lot of people admitted learning about getting a free tour and catering by just signing on the forms through their mobile software or word of mouth. Right before the tour, they were even arranged to take a group photo in front of the Public Administration Building.

Respectively, the involved trustee of the group, the tour guide and more than 200 voters allegedly violated electoral bribery under the Electoral Law of the Legislative Assembly. The case has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office. The CCAC would like to remind all citizens that offenders of electoral bribery are liable to a maximum of eight-year imprisonment. Suspended sentences or alternative penalties including a fine are not allowed. Citizens should not defy the law.