Cultural Affairs Bureau carries out restoration works on the west wall of Mount Fortress Sections of the pavement will be temporarily closed

MACAU, December 12 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) is carrying out restoration works on the west wall of Mount Fortress. In order to meet the needs of the works, sections of the pavement will be temporarily closed for the installation of scaffolding between 14 December (Wednesday) and 17 December (Saturday). During the aforementioned period, the respective area will be closed to the public. The Cultural Affairs Bureau will place instruction signs on-site.

For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 2836 6320 during office hours.

