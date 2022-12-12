Tap Seac Gallery showcases colourful folk culture in the “Exhibition of Shadow Play and Puppetry of Shaanxi and Sichuan Provinces”

MACAU, December 12 - “Reflective Glow — Art Exhibition of Shadow Play and Puppetry of Shaanxi and Sichuan Provinces”, organised by the Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs Office of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) of the Macao SAR Government, Department of Culture and Tourism of Shaanxi Province, and Department of Culture and Tourism of Sichuan Province, co-organised by the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR and coordinated by the Centre for Ethnic and Folk Literature and Art Development of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, is open at the Tap Seac Gallery until 6 February 2023. Admission is free and all are welcome to visit.

Steeped in history, Chinese shadow play and puppetry are known for their superb craftsmanship and artistry and are precious items of national intangible cultural heritage. This exhibition will present over 200 pieces (sets) of selected shadow play and puppetry artworks from Shaanxi and Sichuan Provinces. The wide array of exquisite, vivid exhibits includes figures made in the characters of classic Chinese operas such as Romance of the Three Kingdoms, Journey to the West and The Legend of Yue Fei. The shadow play artworks, despite being showcased on a flat surface, are very lifelike, and the life-size puppets are donned in such elaborate and colourful clothes and accessories that they are dazzling to the eyes. Moreover, the exhibition also displays relevant crafting tools, raw materials and performing instruments and props. Showcasing the artistic glamour of folk and traditional crafts as well as the rich cultural appeal of the two provinces, the exhibition will help to enhance the Macao people’s understanding of Chinese folk culture.

“Reflective Glow — Art Exhibition of Shadow Play and Puppetry of Shaanxi and Sichuan Provinces” will be open until 6 February 2023 at the Tap Seac Gallery, which is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily including public holidays. Admission is free. For more information about the exhibition, please visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo or contact IC at 8988 4000 during office hours.

IC has been strictly following the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and implementing appropriate arrangements for cultural activities. In cooperation with the epidemic prevention efforts of the SAR Government, all visitors must also wear masks, undergo body temperature checks, present their Macao Health Code of the day and cooperate with the anti-epidemic and crowd control measures onsite.