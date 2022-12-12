The Year in Pictures: 2022

If you've visited the new Trader Joe's in College Park this fall, then you've experienced a taste of 2022 at the University of Maryland, and that's not just a reference to the grocer’s dark chocolate peanut butter cups.

This has been a year of growth and variety—a crisp paper shopping bag of many flavors and experiences.

Finally out of the darkest shadow of the pandemic, UMD has spent the last year introducing new foundational pieces for student and community life, including launching the Terrapin Commitment to cover tuition and fees for eligible students and completing three major building projects: the Heritage Community of two residence halls and the popular Yahentamitsi dining hall, the School of Public Policy Building and the E.A. Fernandez IDEA Factory.

The university also set out its ideals and aspirations for the next decade in a new strategic plan that prioritizes excellence, inclusion, collaboration, impact and service. That’s already in action in a range of ways, whether providing campus housing and other resources to refugee families from Afghanistan rebuilding their lives, or launching the $30 million Grand Challenges Grants initiative that will support ambitious, discipline-meshing research initiatives.

Relive the year with some of some of the University of Maryland photo staff’s favorite images from 2022.