Textured Soy Protein Global Market 2022-2027 | Analysis by Top Manufacturers, Trends, Growth Rate (9.05) and Forecast

The global textured soy protein market reached size US$ 1.57 Bn in 2021. By 2027, It will reach US$ 2.68 Bn by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.05% during 2022-27.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Textured Soy Protein Market: Global Industry Outlook, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Textured Soy Protein Market?

The global textured soy protein market reached a value of US$ 1.57 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.68 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.05% during 2022-2027.

What is textured soy protein?

Textured soy protein is processed from a defatted soy flour mixture and used as a meat extender. It is utilized for adding unique texture and mild flavor to plant-based chili mixes, sauces, and veggie burgers. It is also substituted for meatloaf, sloppy joes, chili, tacos, and seafood. It is rich in folate, low in calories, and contains numerous essential nutrients, including copper, fiber, magnesium, and thiamin. Nowadays, textured soy protein is widely available in flavored and unflavored varieties and various sizes, from large chunks to small flakes.

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

What are the major drivers for the textured soy protein market?

The market is primarily driven by the rising awareness about the health benefits offered by textured soy protein, such as wound healing, muscle growth, and tissue repair while lowering cholesterol and triglyceride levels. In addition, the rising awareness among individuals about these benefits and shifting consumer inclination toward vegetarian and vegan products represent another growth-inducing factor. Besides this, textured soy protein as a meat extender is economically more viable than other protein products.

Due to this and rising health consciousness among individuals, there has been growing uptake of meat substitutes. Moreover, the addition of textured soy protein to cereals, baked potatoes, healthy bars, stuffing, and salads as a protein additive, introduction of non-genetically modified organisms (non-GMO) and gluten-free variants, and easy availability of these products through online platforms are further propelling the market growth.

Which are the top companies hold the market share in Textured Soy Protein market?

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• Cargill Incorporated

• Shandong Yuxin Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

• Sonic Biochem Extraction Pvt Ltd

• Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods

• CHS Inc.

• Crown Soya Protein Group Company

• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

• Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.

• Bunge Limited

• Wilmar International Limited.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, nature, source and application.

Breakup by Nature:

• Organic

• Conventional

• Non-GMO

Breakup by Source:

• Soy Protein Concentrates

• Soy Protein Isolates

• Soy Flour

Breakup by Application:

• Food

• Feed

Breakup By Geography:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

