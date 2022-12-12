Jam, Jelly and Preserves Market is Growing at 4.25% CAGR to 2029
Worldwide Jam, Jelly, and Preserves Industry to 2029 - Demand for Clean-label and Reduced Sugar/Fat Spreads is Driving GrowthPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jam, Jelly, And Preserves Market Overview
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global jam, jelly and preserves market to be growing at a CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2022-2029. The rising popularity of jams among youth population will drive the growth rate of jam, jelly and preserves market.
Jams, jellies, and preserves are made by combining fruits with pectin and sugar. They're commonly used as breakfast spreads on sliced white or brown bread. Jams blend crushed fruit fragments with fruit purée or fruit juice. Larger fruit chunks or whole pieces are included in preserves. The finished jelly foods, such as sweet spreads, are clear or translucent and made entirely from fruit juices.
Report Coverage
The report: “Jam, Jelly, And Preserves Market Forecast (2022-2029)”, by Industry DBMR, covers an in-depth analysis of the following segments of the Jam, Jelly, And Preserves Market.
By Product Type: Jams, Jelly, Marmalade and Preserves, Honey, Sweet Spreads and Others.
By Ingredient Type: Pectin, Fruit and Fruit Juice, Sweeteners, Essence and Others.
By Flavor Type: Mango, Blackberry, Grape, Strawberry and Others.
By Packaging Type: Glass Bottle, Jar, Polypropylene and Others.
By Distribution Channel: E-Commerce, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Stores and Others.
By Geography: North America (U.S, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan India, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America) and RoW (Middle East and Africa).
Key Takeaways
Jam, Jelly, And Preserves Market growth is being driven by consumers desire to eat jellies as their favourite dessert, which is met by manufacturers through a variety of products such as different shaped jellies in the form of candies and jelly powder, sweet spreads which reduces the time and effort required to make jellies at home, and jellies tailored to the preferences of consumers.
Geographically, North America Jam, Jelly, And Preserves Market held the largest revenue share of 43% in 2020 owing to the growing product consumption. The scope of the Jam, Jelly, And Preserves Market for various regions will be provided in the final report.
The Jam, Jelly, And Preserves Industry is expanding owing to adoption of a new lifestyle and the high disposable income of middle-class households, consumers' preferences have moved dramatically towards these products.
Increasing cases of emergency food quality test failures and rising health problems in younger population hampers the Jam, Jelly, And Preserves industry.
Select Competitors (Total 169 Featured) -
Andros Foods USA, Inc. (Bonne Maman)
B&G Foods, Inc.
Baxters Food Group
Ferrero International SA
Murphy Orchards
National Grape Cooperative Association, Inc.
Nestle India Ltd.
The Hershey Company
The J.M. Smucker Company
The Kraft Heinz Company
Welch Foods, Inc.
Key Market Trends
Demand for Clean-label and Reduced Sugar/Fat Spreads
Regular jams contain huge quantities of sugar, aiding in shelf-life, taste, and mouth-feel. However, with the rising health concerns, sugar is being replaced with other alternatives, like artificial sweeteners, fruit concentrates, and others, to prepare low-sugar and sugar-free jams and preserves.
With low-carb and low-fat diets trending, consumers are opting for healthier and tastier convenient food options, like reduced sugar and fat jams, jellies, marmalades, and preserves. Moreover, most consumers are looking for fruit spreads without any artificial preservatives or additives, as the continuous use of these artificial flavors and additives gradually can lead to long-term adverse health effects. Thus, this factor is creating a growth opportunity for the players to establish their presence in the market with their high-quality products infused with zero-calorie sweeteners and natural preservatives.
Jam, Jelly and Preserves Market Country Level Analysis
The jam, jelly and preserves market is analyses and market size, volume information is provided by country, product type, flavours, ingredient type, packaging type, and distribution channel as referenced above.
The countries covered in the jam, jelly and preserves market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).
North America dominates the jam, jelly and preserves market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance during the forecast period due to the rising demand for convenient food and surging demand for healthy and nutritious products in this region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to growing number of population, changing lifestyle and rising demand for supplementary food in this region.
The country section of the jam, jelly and preserves market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
