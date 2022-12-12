Practice Management Systems Market 2022-27 Growth, Industry Report, Share, Size and Forecast Analysis

The global practice management systems market size reached US$ 14.5 Bn in 2021. By 2027, It will reach US$ 23.97 Bn, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.40% during 2022-27.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Practice Management Systems Market: Global Industry Outlook, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How big is the practice management system market?

What is practice management system?

A practice management system (PMS) refers to a software that manages the daily operations of healthcare institutions. It efficiently handles medical billing tasks, healthcare data, patient scheduling, referral policies, and appointment bookings. It also reduces the organizational burden and enables healthcare professionals to focus on quality patient care. Technologically advanced PMS systems also aid in processing patient data through computer software systems such as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Some PMS systems also allow customers to schedule appointments themselves over the internet. Nowadays, PMS is gaining momentum as it increases the efficiency of current medical institutions, saves time and resources, and provides high returns on investment.

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

What are the major drivers for the practice management systems market?

The market is primarily driven by numerous advantages offered by practice management systems (PMS). It assists in reducing operational costs and decreases the overall cost of the healthcare sector. It also condenses healthcare delivery costs by improving management strategies and encouraging evidence-based patient care and health plans. In addition, PMS concentrates on reducing management errors by combining lucrative repayment policies.

Apart from this, the rising demand for patient-centric care systems and the availability of cloud-based PMS are also strengthening the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing investments in upgrading the healthcare sector, the evolution of mobile apps that offer PMS solutions, and the growing demand for automation and intelligent software solutions across the globe, are anticipated to drive market growth.

List of Major Key Players:

• Accumedic Computer Systems Inc.

• AdvantEdge Healthcare Solutions (Health Prime International LLC)

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

• Athenahealth Inc.

• CareCloud Inc.

• Cerner Corporation (Oracle Corporation)

• eClinicalWorks

• General Electric Company

• Greenway Health LLC

• Henry Schein Inc.

• McKesson Corporation

• NextGen Healthcare Inc.

What segments are covered in the Medical Practice Management Software Market report?

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, product, deployment mode and end user.

Breakup by Component:

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Product:

• Integrated

• Standalone

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• Web-based

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by End User:

• Physician Back Office

• Pharmacies

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Others

Breakup by Geography:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

