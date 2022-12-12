bbase launches bb20: An NFT Journey Bridging 20 Years of Innovation in Eyewear, a collaboration with Artist Radarboy3000

Preview of bb20 Phase 1, a 3D NFT artwork made by Radarboy3000 and bbase

For their 20th milestone, leading eyewear design studio bbase launches bb20, an NFT collection reflecting their drive for eyewear innovation and sustainability.

HONG KONG, December 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- To celebrate their 20th milestone, bbase Design Group collaborated with renown NFT artist Radarboy3000 to create bb20 , a series of NFTs that place bbase in the web3 arena and highlights their journey into responsible design and material innovation for eyewear.“We are moving boldly and taking a strong position in our ability to enrich the future of fashion and eyewear. The knowledge and application of Web 3.0 within the eyewear and sustainability space is something we are immersed in. The bb20 series reinforces our drive for innovation, sharing with our community a taste of the exciting plans unfolding for our next chapter.” - Jo-Black, Co-Founder & CEO bbasebb20 is the first series of NFT drops by bbase and was designed to incorporate data and algorithmic changes informed by the bow Index , bbase’s responsible materials initiative.Every piece of eyewear that bbase produces using responsible materials propels bb20 to grow and evolve. Over 12 phases, bb20’s shape, movement and look is reflected through a new data sculpture that snapshots the design studio’s active shift to biodegradable and recycled alternatives for fashion eyewear.bbase will be giving away limited editions of bb20 to their community with a total of 12 to be collected throughout the next year. The collection aims to reflect bbase’s shared mission with their community to foster an eyewear industry that connects people and planet.“bb20 breathes. It is made up of individual bodies and perspectives that come together to form a unified being, not unlike how bbase has endured and how it will continue sharing and holding space for the like-minded. I am proud to support their mission.”- Radarboy3000“Our journey is one that we take on with great responsibility and energy. At bbase, we’ve invested and focused on creativity with consciousness and to see the business in this position in our 20th year is a blessing that my co-founder, Daniel and I are privileged to have. This is for all the people who we connect minds, hands and hearts with, in the name of innovation and sustainability.The creation of bb20 is a shared celebration for our community as we continue to build better solutions for the industry together. We celebrate the future and endorse our culture of creativity and a collective mindset.”- Jo-Black, Co-Founder & CEO, bbaseSign up now on bbase.com.hk to keep up with bb20 through 2023.***About bbase Design GroupFor 20 years, bbase has been a global lens in the business of eyewear, designing, manufacturing and distributing market-targeted and trend-led bespoke eyewear to over 50 prominent retailers and fashion brands in over 65 countries.We are proud to be a diverse team of over 80 experts in product development, design, merchandising and logistics. Alongside these expertise, we are passionate about pioneering and adapting sustainable practices in our business. We currently work with globally recognised organisations to assess our operations around environmental management, energy, health and safety.We are the founders of the bow Index, an industry-first tool that provides deeper insight into sustainable eyewear materials.Enquiries/Interviews: comms@bbase.com.hk

